Wife tries in vain to use crowbar to stop emotionally disturbed man who fatally stabbed her husband in unprovoked attack in the Bronx

A frantic wife tried in vain to use a crowbar to beat back an emotionally disturbed attacker who fatally stabbed her husband in a random attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.

Nathaniel Rivers, 35, was in his car with his wife at E. 205th St. and Decatur Ave when Franklin Mesa, 19, started stabbing him through the window at 1:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The two men know each other from the neighborhood, but it’s unclear what prompted the attack. Police believe it was unprovoked.

Rivers got out of his car to defend himself and his wife grabbed a prybar and began to beat her husband’s attacker with it.

Medics rushed Rivers to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

His wife was not hurt.

Police said the suspect, who lives near the victim, about a mile south of the murder scene, was busted a short time later and charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession.

He has mental health issues, police said, and has one prior arrest, for misdemeanor assault in April 2021.