Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities.

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

McClatchy News is choosing not to name the suspect or his wife to avoid identifying the victim.

The wife of the 49-year-old suspect told deputies she discovered videos of her husband allegedly molesting the 5-year-old and wished to press charges. The video was taken March 11 just after 3 a.m., deputies said.

The wife told deputies her husband fled their home on foot shortly before authorities arrived, according to the police report. Additional deputies arrived to investigate and found the suspect had returned and was hiding in a bathroom.

He was arrested and booked into the Richmond County Jail where he remained held without bond as of Tuesday, March 15, a sheriff’s office spokesman told McClatchy News. Online records show he’s also facing two counts of aggravated battery and sexual exploitation of children.

Boy rescued from house where youth pastor made child porn, Georgia cops say

‘Mommy gives me owies.’ Woman accused of torturing 6-year-old, Washington cops say

Ministry operator accused of abusing kids with disabilities he took in, GA officials say