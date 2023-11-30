Wife of Wilson County man arrested for homicide

Nov. 29—A woman was arrested for homicide on Tuesday in Wilson County.

Lindsay Harris, 39, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was taken into custody for the death of her husband.

The victim — 40-year-old Jacob Harris — was discovered after Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a "shots fired" call early on Monday morning. When deputies entered the home, they found Jacob Harris dead inside. His cause of death has not been released.

"We were dispatched out to the residence at approximately 1:15 Monday morning," Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said.

Law enforcement reported Monday that a person of interest was being questioned by investigators and that the incident was being treated as a homicide investigation.

"They were interviewing her all day yesterday, and I believe she was booked and charged last night," Moore said on Monday.

As of press time, Lindsay Harris was in the Wilson County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

The sheriff's office stated that this is an isolated incident and that there is no current threat to the public.

There are no additional details involving this case that were shared at this time.