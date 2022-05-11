Wife of Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz could take plea in theft case

ROCKFORD — The wife of Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz could enter a plea this summer in a case that involves allegations of theft and fraudulent use of a county credit card.

Michelle Hintz is scheduled for a July 21 deferred prosecution status hearing in front of Judge Joe McGraw, according to court documents.

Hintz, 52, is charged with three counts of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Charges against Michelle Hintz are part of a 2020 indictment that accuses her and her husband of fraudulently using a Winnebago County credit card and gasoline card.

A deferred prosecution typically involves a guilty plea in exchange for court supervision. As long a defendant does not violate the law while they are supervised by the court, charges are usually dismissed. If violations occur during supervision, a defendant could be convicted of the initial charges.

Details of a potential agreement or whether Michelle Hintz will enter a plea on July 21 are not known. Her attorney, Seth Mangold, declined to comment. Her next court date is set for 9 a.m., in Courtroom A at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Meanwhile, Bill Hintz is due back in front McGraw on May 19 for a status hearing in the six felony cases that still are pending against him. He remains charged with 49 offenses including theft, forgery, and misconduct.

According to the indictment, Hintz is also accused of stealing from the estates of dead people and keeping money collected from families whose loves ones were cremated at the county’s expense.

Prosecutors say money he stole from the dead totaled around $14,500. He allegedly collected approximately $2,500 for the cremated remains and pocketed the cash.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting each case.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul declined to comment on the current status of the proceedings but said in a release last year that Hintz used the coroner's office to “line his pockets.”

“The defendant’s actions took advantage of grieving families and abused the trust of Winnebago County residents,” the release states.

Bill Hintz's next hearing is at 9 a.m., May 19, in Courtroom A . He remains on paid administrative leave.

