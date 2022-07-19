Wig-wearing man posing as old woman escapes after robbing Chase bank, Georgia cops say

A wig-wearing man in a dress got away after authorities said he robbed an Atlanta-area bank on Monday, July 18.

Sporting a floral dress and white sneakers, the man walked into the Chase Bank on Jonesboro Road in McDonough and slipped the teller a note demanding cash, police wrote in a news release.

Authorities said the man also wore a white wig, orange latex gloves and black mask or neck gaiter, and claimed to have a gun.

He left the bank with the cash and sped away in a newer model white SUV — possibly a Lexus — without a visible tag, police said. It’s not clear how much money he got away with.

McDonough police have released few other details about the robbery and said no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives at 470-878-1091, or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

McDonough is about 30 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

