Wig-wearing thief opens fire inside bank and steals up to $40,000, Georgia cops say

A wig-clad person robbed a bank at gunpoint before fleeing with thousands of dollars in cash, police in Georgia say.

Now authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

It happened around noon Saturday, Sept. 2, at a Truist Bank in southwest Atlanta, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Employees told police the suspect demanded money from them at gunpoint. At one point, the person opened fire and made their way behind the counter to steal “approximately $30,000 — $40,000,” police said.

Authorities released surveillance photos from the robbery showing the person wearing a tousled wig, sunglasses, a pink hoodie and black pants.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

