Wiggins gets life in prison for Sgt. Baker death, enters plea deal on federal charges

Steven Wiggins who is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Daniel Baker listens to testimony during his trial.

Steven Wiggins, the Dickson man already sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Sgt. Daniel Baker, was sentenced to life in prison on federal charges Tuesday.

Wiggins, 33, recently entered a plea deal in U.S. District Court after being indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 on carjacking and firearms violations which resulted in the death of Baker, a sergeant with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30, 2018.

In the plea, Wiggins acknowledged guilt in all counts of the indictment, including: Carjacking resulting in death; discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

"I am incredibly proud of the U.S. attorney and everyone that played a role in this federal case. I believe we made Daniel proud today," said Lisa Baker, the widow of Sgt. Baker. "I hope that this will help set the example for others that do not show respect and mistreat law enforcement."

Last month, Wiggins pleaded guilty to the federal charges under a binding plea agreement with an agreed sentence of life imprisonment.

“Our office will never let a criminal attack on law enforcement go unanswered,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “I want to acknowledge the painstaking work of our many law enforcement partners, including District Attorney General Ray Crouch, who led the prosecution efforts at the state level, as we proceeded with the parallel prosecutions of Wiggins.”

Wildasin also thanked Lisa Baker, “for staying the course through many difficult days of proceedings during the past four years.”

Wiggins was found guilty and sentenced to death by lethal injection in Dickson County Circuit Court in August at the conclusion of the state trial.

Lisa Baker, widow of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, takes the witness stand on the first day of the trial for Steven Wiggins. Wiggins, right, back to camera, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Baker.

During the state trial, Lisa Baker stated, "I am prepared to spend the rest of my life making sure yours, Steven Wiggins, is miserable,” said Baker, looking at Wiggins. “However long that may take, you better believe I am strong enough and I am not going anywhere."

