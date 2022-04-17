Wiggins police searching for man after 22-year-old woman killed

Police are looking for a man they described as armed and dangerous after the killing of a 22-year-old woman in Wiggins.

The Wiggins Police Department posted on Facebook early Sunday morning that they are investigating the death of the victim, and Zavaga Oryan Wilson is wanted on a murder charge.

Police did not give any other details about the killing in the post.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson should contact Wiggins police at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips can be submitted online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.