Wiggly Bridge Distillery celebrates Maine’s best mixologists: Spirited Elixir Challenge

YORK, Maine — Wiggly Bridge Distillery recently announced the winners of its Spirited Elixir Challenge, an initiative spotlighting the hard work and talent of bartenders across Maine.

The contest invited bartenders to demonstrate their ingenuity by crafting unique cocktails using Wiggly Bridge Distillery’s premium spirits.

The challenge unfolded over weeks of spirited entries, with each participant infusing their unique flair into the creation of signature cocktails. From timeless classics with a modern twist to avant-garde concoctions that pushed the boundaries of mixology, the entries reflected the diverse and dynamic landscape of the craft.

Brian Catapang, of Magnus On Water, took home first place for his cocktail “PPK,” which used Wiggly Bridge Bottled In Bond Bourbon Whisky.

Five top finalists were selected based on creativity, spirit used, presentation, artistry and story behind the cocktail.

From there, Wiggly Bridge Distillery’s owner and founder David Woods, daughter-in-law Amanda Woods, sales rep Brenda Rich, and photographer/videographer Nick Eaton, owner of Life In Focus, visited the top five finalists to select the three winners.

“I’ve always loved the quote, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats,’ and this cocktail competition aims to do just that,” said David Woods. “We want the industry as a whole to succeed and that starts with highlighting the people who craft the cocktails and the establishments that support them. We’ve had such positive feedback and bartenders showing their gratitude for receiving recognition for their craft. This is something we will be doing again and again.”

Woodstone at York Village: Plan to scrap 55-plus homes finds support, opposition

“What I love about this competition is that it illuminated the brilliance often hidden behind the bar, showcasing these really neat people who transform our spirits into liquid poetry," added Amanda Woods. "Each cocktail tells a story, and we are happy to provide a stage for these talented mixologists to share their narratives with all of us.”

In addition to receiving bragging rights, Wiggly Bridge Distillery also offered cash prizes to the winners. First place received $1,000, second place $500, and third place $250.

Brian Catapang, of Magnus On Water, took home first place with his cocktail, “PPK,” using Wiggly Bridge Bottled In Bond bourbon whisky. Catapang has an extensive knowledge of spirits and mixology and likes to surf in his free time.

Second place went to Ashley Lam of Old Port Sea Grill and Raw Bar with her cocktail “Pear Pressure on a Wiggly Bridge,” using Wiggly Bridge white whisky.

Second place went to Ashley Lam of Old Port Sea Grill and Raw Bar. Her cocktail “Pear Pressure on a Wiggly Bridge” used Wiggly Bridge White Whisky.

Lam is a sommelier and mixologist who appreciates texture and balance in her cocktails.

Taking third place was Joshua Sweeney of the AC Hotel Downtown Portland Waterfront. His cocktail “You’ll Float Too” used Wiggly Bridge small batch rum.

Taking third place was Joshua Sweeney of the AC Hotel Downtown Portland Waterfront. His cocktail “You’ll Float Too” used Wiggly Bridge Small Batch Rum.

Sweeney is a Stephen King fan born and raised in Maine.

Wiggly Bridge Distillery expressed gratitude to all participants for their dedication and commitment to the craft. The winners will be celebrated at a prize distribution event scheduled for the end of January/ early February, where all participants, friends, family, and cocktail enthusiasts are invited to join in the fun.

Follow Wiggly Bridge Distillery on social media to see the top five finalists' recipes, pictures, and videos.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wiggly Bridge Distillery’s Spirited Elixir Challenge: Here's who won