Is Wiit S.p.A. (BIT:WIIT) Worth €40.60 Based On Intrinsic Value?

How far off is Wiit S.p.A. (BIT:WIIT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €5.23 €6.97 €8.60 €10.01 €11.61 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.35% Est @ 16%, capped from 16.35% Present Value Discounted @ 13.68% €4.60 €5.39 €5.85 €5.99 €6.11

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €28m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €12m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (13.7% – 2.9%) = €111m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €111m ÷ ( 1 + 13.7%)5 = €59m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €87m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €32.62. Relative to the current share price of €40.6, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Wiit as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.521. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

