Wikipedia in Chinese editing war of words

Shiroma Silva - BBC Click
·5 min read
Wikipedia under the microscope
Wikipedia under the microscope

Wikipedia's ability to retain balance on Chinese issues has been called into question following the global platform's ban preventing several mainland Chinese "editors" writing and updating pages.

Against the backdrop of tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China, the quelled demonstrations of 2019 and 2020 have turned into a war of words between Wikipedia editors who are pro-democracy and those who are pro-Beijing.

Anyone can edit most Wikipedia pages, but only a fraction of users tend to do so - and only some of those on a regular basis.

Matters came to a head in September when Wikipedia's governing body banned seven active pro-Beijing editors and removed the administrative powers of a further 12.

Those involved were accused of bullying and intimidating editors who had a pro-democracy stance.

But pro-Beijing voices taking part in a BBC Click investigation say the actions will mean that the narratives relating to China and Hong Kong will be biased towards a western viewpoint.

"Wikipedia, especially Chinese Wikipedia, is a balance," says Enming Yan, a former administrator of the site, with greater editing powers, who now lives outside the mainland. He has been banned from the platform, but he denies misusing it.

"You're removing pro-Beijing voices and so the balance is going to tilt towards anti-Beijing forces within Wikipedia."

However, Wikipedia's founder, Jimmy Wales, says the platform's principles of freedom of expression and neutrality apply globally.

"I have deep experience of talking to people all over the world, and the idea that people in China, for example, are so brainwashed that they can't see that neutrality is just false," said Mr Wales.

"So many people are able to say, 'Here's my view of the world but there are other viewpoints, and an encyclopaedia should present an explanation of these viewpoints in a fair way'."

'Edit wars'

The investigation by BBC Click uncovered "edit wars" between pro-Beijing and pro-democracy editors on issues relating to Hong Kong, largely on the Chinese-language site but also on the English version.

Screengrab of Wikipedia page
The Chinese version of this article received 123 edits in two days

"Pro-Beijing people often remove content that is sympathetic to protests, such as tear gas being fired and images of barricades. They also add their own content," says a Hong Kong-based editor named "John", who wanted to remain anonymous because of fears of intimidation.

But he acknowledges that "edit wars" happen on both sides.

"Pro-democracy editors tend to add content to shift the balance or the tone of the article, but in my experience, the pro-Beijing editors are a lot more aggressive in churning out disinformation," he says.

"It's now unfixable without external interference. Someone is trying to rewrite history."

He says many of the pro-Beijing editors are patriotic citizens living outside China, while those editing from within the mainland are using methods like VPNs (virtual private networks) to circumvent the government's block on the site.

One example of the "edit wars" is an article in the Chinese-language Wikipedia about an incident in Hong Kong in 2019, referred to as the Yuen Long attack.

It took place amid the Hong Kong protests, when around 100 white-shirted men, thought to have links with the pro-Beijing camp, attacked people at a transport station.

One of two pictures - a screen grab from a video that shows the white-shirted men walking with Hong Kong police - which initially appeared side-by-side on the page, was removed.

This was followed by at least 123 edits made to the text of the article within the space of two days in August 2020.

Words such as "rural factions" to describe the men would be edited to "terrorists". And "conflict" and "terror attack" would be interchanged to describe the situation.

Intimidation

Screengrab of a message in chatroom
In some chat channels there were intimidating messages sent

The ban on pro-Beijing editors also stemmed from allegations of intimidation.

Messages on private chat channels shown to the BBC investigation suggested using Hong Kong's national security law against pro-democracy editors.

One message said: "Just report the Hong Kong users" and another: "…dox their ID and report it to the national security police…"

There are also accusations that the open nature of Wikipedia's system, whereby anyone can edit articles, was being abused.

"When I started doing my edits, pro-Beijing editors were ganging up to undo my edits," says Dave, another pro-democracy editor, living in Britain, who also spoke anonymously because of fears for his friends and family back in Hong Kong.

"When I took my concerns to a higher level, the pro-Beijing editors tried to use their numbers to crowd me out, so my voice didn't get heard," he said.

Jimmy Wales
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said the biggest barrier for mainland Chinese editors was the Chinese government itself

Meanwhile, Mr Yan says he's helping to build a new platform that will be representative of the Beijing point of view, albeit one that will be state-censored.

This will be in addition to Baidu and Qihu 360, which currently rival Wikipedia in China.

"People will have a better platform to write about encyclopaedia articles," he says.

But Jimmy Wales maintains that Wikipedia can still be a viable source of quality information on the country if people are given proper access.

"The biggest thing that's preventing mainland Chinese people from expressing the viewpoint of mainland Chinese people is the Chinese government, who don't allow them to edit Wikipedia.

"The idea that we are excluding China is absurd. We welcome with open arms editors from China. "

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New ASEAN chair Cambodia to keep pressure on Myanmar junta

    Cambodia, the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will push Myanmar's military rulers to open dialogue with its opponents, its foreign minister said on Thursday. Warning Myanmar was on the "brink of civil war", Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia would appoint a new special envoy to Myanmar to start work early next year when it takes the reins of ASEAN.

  • Brunei says Myanmar still 'integral' to ASEAN despite rebuke

    The sultan of Brunei said Thursday that Myanmar remains an integral part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the bloc hopes its military government will work with an ASEAN envoy to defuse the political crisis triggered by its seizure of power in February. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who chaired a three-day online summit organized by ASEAN that also involved other world leaders, said the 10-member bloc will stand by Myanmar and continue to extend its help despite barring its military leader from the summit. “Myanmar is an integral part of the ASEAN family and their membership has not been questioned,” he told reporters in Bandar Seri Begawan at the end of the summit, after being asked why ASEAN didn't take stronger action against Myanmar, including possible expulsion.

  • China limits construction of 'super high-rise buildings'

    The decision is being seen as part of a larger bid to crackdown on vanity projects.

  • New Mexico governor to Hollywood after 'Rust' shooting: 'Why do you need real weapons?'

    Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped short of calling for a ban on real guns on film and TV sets. She's planning to question Hollywood leaders on safety reforms.

  • Vanderbilt sets hustling, crashing, unselfish tone for Wolves

    When Jarred Vanderbilt earned his first start of the season Wednesday at the Milwaukee Bucks, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch assigned him the rather unenviable task of guarding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA title last season, and he put up 40 points on the Wolves. But 22-year-old Vanderbilt never eased up on the star player, helping the Wolves to a ...

  • Here’s How These Limited-Edition Gambles Paid Off For Cereal and Candy Companies

    Cereal rakes in more than $11 billion annually in the U.S. alone. Given that fiercely competitive market, the brightly-colored boxes and cartoon mascots are fiercely competing for shoppers' attention....

  • Influencers in Shanghai are posing at Costco, pretending they're in L.A.

    Chinese netizens are cashing in on the nostalgia for international travel in a creative way: posing in front of China’s only Costco as if they’re in Los Angeles.

  • Why Emily Ratajkowski Didn’t Want to Write That 'Blurred Lines' Essay

    Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t sure she wanted to write the story of what happened to her on the set of “Blurred Lines.” In it, she describes the power dynamics on the set of the music video that launched her to fame in 2013, including a moment when she alleges that Robin Thicke grabbed her breasts without her consent.

  • Britain must be punished for Brexit, says France

    Britain must be shown that Brexit is "damaging", the French prime minister told Brussels as he called for support for tougher sanctions in the fish war.

  • Bottled water billionaire Zhong Shanshan has topped a China rich list, overtaking the country's tech and real estate tycoons

    Nongfu Spring's founder and chairman Zhong Shanshan has topped the Hurun China Rich List for the first time with a $60.6 billion fortune.

  • Hong Kong official: Legislature smoother without opposition

    The president of Hong Kong’s legislature said Thursday it has become more efficient with no opposition members, after all pro-democracy lawmakers resigned late last year to protest the ouster of four colleagues for not demonstrating sufficient loyalty to Beijing. Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on political dissent in the past year, arresting over 120 people including several of the former opposition lawmakers under a sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing after months of anti-government protests.

  • In Japan's Okinawa, ruling party's tough China stance helps win young voters

    Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Okinawa's gritty Uruma city, the former minister in Japan's ruling party relishing the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in this weekend's vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in Sunday's lower house election due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But in the far southern prefecture of Okinawa - long a bastion of the pacifist opposition - the LDP's harder line on China and proactive security policy is helping it win over younger voters.

  • 9 royals who rejected their titles, and the surprising reasons why

    Japan's Princess Mako had to give up her royal title after marrying her "commoner" college boyfriend in October.

  • A Distracted U.S. and an Ambivalent Iran May Spell the End to the Nuclear Deal

    The U.S. and Iran are moving closer to confrontation. In 2015, Iran signed a deal with the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China to limit its nuclear production in exchange for the lifting of sanctions that have crippled the nation’s economy. In 2018, former President Donald Trump kept a campaign promise to pull the U.S. out of the agreement, and Iran again ramped up its nuclear activity.

  • As inflation worries increase, this is not the time to take on more debt

    During the height of the pandemic, many Americans decided to pay down the balances on their credit cards, thanks to the thousands of dollars of government stimulus funds hitting their bank accounts. Now, with the holidays approaching, that trend is slowly beginning to reverse, and that could spell danger for the overall economy.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

    Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.

  • Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. On Oct. 20, he said he will build a new social media platform aimed in part at giving him a political forum after being banned by Facebook and Twitter, who said after the U.S. Capitol riots that Trump used their platforms to incite violence.

  • Wall Street Journal's Defense Of Trump's Lie-Filled Letter Backfires Badly

    The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat

  • Scottish Gov’t Offers Bizarre Defense for Not Investigating Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Scottish government has a tool that could pry open the finances of any wealthy, politically connected person involved in a suspicious purchase in their country. And this week, a Scottish judge heard arguments over whether the country’s first target for this new anti-money laundering tool should be one of the most elusive, wealthiest, and politically connected in the world: former President Donald Trump.At issue is how exactly Trum