Wikipedia owner denies Saudi infiltration claim

Frank Gardner - BBC security correspondent
·2 min read
The Wikipedia logo is seen on a smartphone
The Wikipedia logo is seen on a smartphone

Wikipedia's parent company has denied claims the Saudi government infiltrated its team in the Middle East.

Two international human rights groups said Saudi officials had altered or deleted content on the website.

The claims came after Wikimedia carried out its own investigation and suspended 16 users for "conflict of interest" editing in the Middle East.

Wikimedia said "material inaccuracies" had been published but no evidence of Saudi infiltration was found.

Wikipedia relies on teams of volunteer administrators and editors for its content.

A statement by Smex and Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn) accused the Saudi government of using agents to act as independent editors on Wikipedia to "control information about the country".

Smex is based in Lebanon while Dawn is a US-based organisation founded by Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The groups also alleged that two "high-ranking administrators in Saudi Arabia" were arrested in September 2020 and charged with "swaying public opinion" and "violating public morals". They were sentenced to five and eight years in prison, the groups said.

Last year, Wikimedia announced 16 global suspensions for users who "were engaging in conflict of interest editing on Wikipedia projects" in the Middle East.

"We were able to confirm that a number of users with close connections with external parties were editing the platform in a coordinated fashion to advance the aim of those parties," it said.

Citing "sources with knowledge of Wikimedia's operations", Smex and Dawn said at least one of the 16 were Saudi users, serving as agents for the government to "promote positive content about the government and delete content critical of the government".

Wikimedia said this is "unlikely to be the case", adding that some users "who may have been Saudi" were among those banned.

"These organisations did not share the statement with the [Wikimedia] Foundation, and 'sources of knowledge' as cited in their release can get things wrong," it said.

Saudi authorities have not commented on the claims.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's crackdown continues with arrests of journalist, celebrity chef

    The journalist interviewed families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with protests. The chef made a dish seen as a veiled jab at a slain military commander.

  • Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic

    A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Anti-government marches have been held on Fridays in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province as part of protests after the death in custody on Sept. 16 of a young Iranian Kurdish woman detained by the morality police for flouting a strict dress code for women. Ismaeelzahi is based in Zahedan, capital of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchistan province, home to Iran's Baluch minority.

  • Immigration advocates slam Biden’s new border rules: ‘It’s a wealth test.’

    Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden sent legislation to Congress to reform America’s immigration system, promising to restore fairness and compassion and reverse Trump-era policies that made it difficult for fleeing migrants to seek protection in the United States.

  • Taraneh Alidoosti: Iran releases actor jailed for condemning execution of protestor

    Prominent Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti was recently released on bail after being detained for criticizing the Iranian government, her lawyer announced. The news of Alidoosti’s release was reportedly shared in an Instagram Story by her mother, Nadereh Hakim Elahi, on Wednesday. Alidoosti’s attorney, Zahra Minooei, also shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Today, my client Ms. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin Prison after posting bail.”

  • Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

    A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country reconvene, they're getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals in the six months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — and left the question of whether abortion is legal to the states to determine.

  • Why 'gendercide' is the largest act of violence against women globally | Opinion

    Groups claiming that abortions empower women will simultaneously decry gender-biased sex selection as discrimination.

  • LGBTQ Rights Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead In Kenya

    Investigators say Chiloba's body was found stuffed in a metal box.

  • Immigrant Rights Groups Blast Biden's New Border Policy As From 'The Trump Playbook'

    A new policy to reject Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the border could lead to "horrific abuses," one immigrant rights advocate said.

  • Chad's government says it foiled 'destabilization' attempt

    Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution, the government spokesman said in a statement. Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh on Thursday. The accused were all military except for one human rights activist, Baradine Berdei Targuio, who was charged with breaching national security and the illegal possession of weapons.

  • Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box; 1 arrested

    Kenyan police investigated the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box as human rights groups on Friday decried the killing and police announced one arrest. Edwin Chiloba's body was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates.