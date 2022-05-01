Wikipedia to Stop Accepting Crypto Donations on Environmental, Other Grounds

MarketWatch

New York City job seekers are coming tantalizingly close an upfront answer for a critical question: how much money can I make in this position? At a time when more people are being more demanding about the salary they expect from a job, a New York City law would mandate employers with four or more workers to include a salary minimum and maximum in job advertisements. On Thursday, New York City Council Members amended the law, delaying its implementation until Nov. 1, as well as several other alterations.