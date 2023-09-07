Wilbur Clark's Crest Hotel

TechCrunch

In-game trading marketplace Traderie has alerted users to a data breach impacting their personal information, TechCrunch has learned. Tradierie, owned by U.S.-based company Akrew, is a website that allows users to trade and sell in-game items from titles including Roblox, Rocket League, Diablo and Elden Ring. In an email sent to affected users this week, seen by TechCrunch, the company said it experienced a recent “security incident” that allowed an unauthorized third-party to acquire “some data from your account.”