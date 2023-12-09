WilCo constable announces campaign for Sheriff as the Republican nominee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Williamson County constable who has been working in law enforcement for nearly four decades announced he is running for Williamson County Sheriff as the Republican nominee.

Precinct Three Constable Matthew Lindemann started his career in the 1980s as a corrections officer before joining the Texas Department of Public Safety as a state trooper in 1990. Nearly 30 years later, Lindemann retired as a Lieutenant in the Texas Ranger Division and then worked as an investigator with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, according to the campaign announcement

“Williamson County has been my home my entire life. My wife and I have raised our two children in this community, and now, my grandchildren are growing up here. Keeping our county a safe place to live, work, and raise a family is personal to me,” Lindemann said. “For 38 years, I have dedicated myself to protecting and serving Williamson County, and I hope to continue that service as your Sheriff.”

Lindemann has worked as the Precinct Three Constable since 2021 and is the current President of the Former Texas Rangers Association, per the release.

The current Williamson County Sheriff is Mike Gleason, who became the first Democrat to hold the position in 2020. Gleason’s term will expire in 2024.

