Wild, 2-county chase and shootout ends on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland with suspect wounded

LAKELAND — A Hillsborough County man was arrested by Lakeland police after engaging in a shootout with Hillsborough and federal law enforcement then fleeing into Polk County on Wednesday.

Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said a sheriff's detective and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been watching Francisco Cabrera, 27 for two weeks because they thought he was connected to a number of robberies and car jackings in Brandon and Plant City.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said Cabrera was spotted at a Wendy's restaurant in Plant City about 11:30 a.m. after two car jackings were reported Wednesday morning in the area.

"When he's in the Wendy's parking lot, he identifies this task force made up of members of ATF and a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy, and to evade and elude arrest, begins to flee," Chronister said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Chronister said Cabrera shot at law enforcement as he drove onto I-4 and led law enforcement on a car chase eastbound while continuously shooting at the pursuing officers.

More: Mulberry minister killed by man who later shot himself. Suspect not expected to survive

More: Polk deputy shoots theft suspect as he tries to flee traffic stop, Sheriff's Office says

More: Lakeland Police Department officers on paid administrative leave after shooting, killing suspect

When the chase reached Lakeland, Chronister said LPD officers boxed Cabrera in and stopped the car on New Tampa Highway. He said Cabrera continued to resist by ducking under the car's dashboard while shooting at law enforcement.

Chronister said Cabrera was shot but continued to resist and had to be taseredin order to take him into custody. Officials said paramedics tried to tend to his wounds on scene before taking him to a hospital.

"We're thankful that no citizens were injured in this," LPD Chief Ruben Garcia said at the press conference. "And none of our police officers were injured in it."

Story continues

As of Thursday, LPD officials said Cabrera is in serious condition.

Once released from the hospital, Cabrera will be booked into the Polk County Jail. LPD said the agency is working with the State Attorney's Office on his charges.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 2-county chase and shootout ends in Lakeland with LPD wounding suspect