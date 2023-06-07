Wild bear rescued after breaking into truck for food

STORY: A wildlife officer from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Northeast Region attended a scene in Evergreen where a bear had opened the door of an unlocked vehicle to get some dog food that had been left in it, before getting stuck inside.

In a video shared on the CPW Twitter page, the wildlife officer opens the door and loudly shoos the bear into the nearby woods.

The video was accompanied by a warning from the CPW not to leave food in vehicles as bears can smell it and learn how to open doors.