Wild Berry factory reports trailer theft

Jan. 11—OXFORD — Police were called to the College Corner Pike location of the Wild Berry incense factory Jan. 6 on a report of a utility trailer stolen from the property.

A responding officer was shown security footage from the evening before. It showed a subject drive onto the property at 9:45 p.m., get out of a Dodge Ram pickup truck with an extended bed and climb onto a scrap metal dumpster and look inside.

The person then got back down and drove his truck to the west side of the parking lot and look at a trailer hitch. He then left to property but returned at 11:08 p.m., backed up to the trailer and hooked it up to his truck. He then drove away, heading north on College Corner Pike, according to the police report.

The officer noted in the report the suspect and suspect vehicle match a description from another police investigation involving thefts.

No arrest has been made in this incident.