Wild Brooklyn shooting kills one man, wounds two others; NYPD seeks masked suspects

One man died and two more were wounded as masked shooters unleashed a hail of gunfire in Brooklyn on Saturday, cops said.

Shots rang out in a courtyard at the Sumner Houses on Myrtle Ave. near Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 5:12 p.m., police said.

So many rounds were fired that cops needed more than 30 plastic cups to mark off ballistic and other evidence at the scene, a Daily News photographer reported.

Bullets struck a 28-year-old man in the head, a 32-year-old man in the lower back and a second 28-year-old man in the stomach.

Medics rushed the three victims to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where the man who was struck in the head died, cops said.

The 32-year-old man and the 28-year-old man hit in the stomach were in stable condition, police said.

An officer at the scene said police were searching for numerous masked suspects. There were no arrests and the investigation remained underway Saturday evening.