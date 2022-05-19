Wild car chase ends with driver throwing rubber snake at deputy, Florida officials say

A Florida car chase took a series of odd turns when the driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles, then emerged from her vehicle to throw a “snake” at a deputy, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Closer inspection revealed the gray and black serpent was actually made of rubber, investigators say.

It happened May 18 in Martin County’s Indiantown area, when a woman refused to pull over for a traffic stop, resulting in her “intentionally hitting” a sheriff’s deputy on his motorcycle. Indiantown is about 37 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

“The suspect vehicle then fled leading deputies on a pursuit. It ended on Warfield Blvd., after the suspect hit another patrol car and a civilian truck with three people inside,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“When the deputy approached the female suspect, she threw a snake at him.”

One of the vehicles, a pickup, landed on its roof in the boulevard during the crash, photos show.

In all, four people were taken to hospitals “with non-life-threatening injuries.” The two deputies struck by the fleeing vehicle were not hurt, officials said.

The identity of the driver and charges have not yet been released.

