'That is wild': Carnival cruise ship catches fire while docked in Grand Turk
A fire on the Carnival Freedom was extinguished while the ship was docked in Turks and Caicos.
Carnival officials report that guests were told to report to their muster stations while the ship's emergency team quickly extinguished the fire.
The Port Canaveral-based Carnival Freedom was carrying about 2,500 passengers and a crew of about 1,100. No injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard first received reports on Wednesday of an odor and people feeling ill on the Carnival Magic ship, Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann said. The odor was produced by an outside painting project taking place on Wednesday, Carnival said in a written statement.