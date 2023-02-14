Wild chase, crash, arrest of Kent burglary suspect caught on camera

Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Guardian One, shows a pursuit, crash and arrest of a robbery suspect in Kent.

At about 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Kent police officers began pursuing who they said was a dangerous robbery suspect on Kent’s West Hill.

The man in the car veered into oncoming traffic as he fled.

After King County’s Guardian One helicopter became available and began tracking the suspect’s car, Kent police backed off on the chase and officers were able to put out spike strips, which flattened most of the suspect’s tires.

Shortly after, the driver crashed into two vehicles at South 277th and West Valley Highway, where he got out of his car and immediately tried to carjack a white SUV that had stopped for the crash.

When his attempt failed, he ran away but was stopped and taken into custody by Kent officers a short time later.

The suspect, a 31-year-old from Kent, was arrested on several counts of first-degree robbery. He will likely face other charges related to Monday’s incident.

No one was hurt.

The Kent Police Department is asking for the owner of the white, four-door SUV with a sunroof, who the suspect tried to carjack, to contact officers with their information by calling 911 or emailing KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.