Wild chase ends on SR 200 with Citrus deputies shooting an armed suspect

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting involving the Citrus County Sheriff's Office on busy State Road 200 in Marion County.

According to a news release issued by Citrus County sheriff's officials, their deputies tried to stop a Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle in the town of Hernando because the driver was suspected of having a felony warrant. Authorities did not provide details about the warrant.

The driver, so far identified only as a man, did not stop. Citrus deputies chased his SUV, and one attempt to end the pursuit with stop sticks was unsuccessful. The deputies tried stop sticks again and managed to slow the SUV, but the man continued driving and entered Marion County via SR 200.

Involvement of local deputies

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase and used the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The SUV crashed into a wooden utility pole, destroying it.

Law enforcement officials said a man driving this Mitsubishi crashed after a chase involving Citrus and Marion County deputies on Friday.

The crash occurred in the 7400 block of SR 200.

The man got out of the damaged SUV. He was armed with a rifle, the release noted. Citrus officials said the driver posed an immediate threat to deputies and nearby citizens. Citrus deputies took out their guns and fired, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not released by Citrus officials.

"The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to two communities today through his reckless actions. At the end of the day, the deputies on scene had only seconds to decide how to respond to protect every citizen in the area before the suspect decided to further endanger the lives of both law enforcement officers and civilians present," Citrus Col. Elena Vitt is quoted as saying in the news release.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds this Mitsubishi on Friday after authorities said the driver crashed into a wooden utility pole following a chase.

Vitt added, "This is yet another example of why having a great working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners is imperative. We joined forces and seamlessly protected those we swore an oath to serve."

The east portion of SR 200 was blocked by law enforcement officials from both Citrus and Marion. Vehicles were detoured around the crime scene so authorities could investigate.

