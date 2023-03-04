Bullets fly amid wild chase on streets of Los Angeles

Law enforcement officials stand with a suspect after a pursuit Friday afternoon in Los Angeles. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Multiple police agencies were involved Friday afternoon in a wild chase through Los Angeles streets that was punctuated by gunfire, according to law enforcement officials.

Bullets flew as a suspected carjacker fled police in a truck. Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed the vehicle's windshield pitted by apparent gunfire.

The suspect fired on officers at least four times, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

The pursuit began shortly before 2:30 p.m. in Chino when officers began chasing a reckless driver. The motorist crashed into a vehicle but refused to stop, according to a law enforcement official.

The driver then pulled into a gas station in Corona and reportedly carjacked a pickup truck.

KABC-TV Channel 7 showed images of the suspect stopping on the 91 Freeway near the 55 Freeway and firing at officers with an assault-style rifle.

Officers from an unknown agency fired back. No injuries were reported.

At one point in the pursuit, which reached high speeds, the suspect stopped at an intersection filled with students walking from a Long Beach high school, KTLA footage showed.

The driver maneuvered around the students and continued driving.

The pursuit ended about 4:15 p.m. when the pickup crashed into a light pole near 253rd Street and Western Avenue in Los Angeles. Officers swarmed the suspect and arrested him.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.