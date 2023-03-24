Wild chase leads deputies throughout Glynn County

Mar. 24—The driver of a rented car is in Glynn County Detention Center facing more than a dozen traffic violations and a felony fleeing charge after leading local law enforcement on a wild chase Friday morning through Glynn County and Brunswick at speeds nearing 100 mph and at times into oncoming traffic. The chase ended in a crash after he drove over a tire deflation device and his vehicle was immobilized by a local deputy, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office said.

Markus Anthony McIntyre, 30, of New York, was arrested Friday morning for allegedly speeding away in a rented car with Florida tags first from McIntosh County deputies and then from Glynn County Sheriff's Deputies as he weaved through Glynn County between 8 and 9 a.m., said Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales. McIntyre was allegedly clocked by McIntosh County deputies going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone while heading southbound on I-95, Morales said.

McIntyre then exited the interstate and headed south on U.S. Highway 17, Morales said. Glynn County sheriff's deputies picked up the chase as he passed Chapel Crossing Road on U.S. 17. Deputies then chased McIntyer down Cypress Mill Road, Altama Avenue, then down 4th Street and eventually up U.S. Highway 341 to Ga. Highway 303 at speeds nearing 100 mph through the congested areas.

As McIntyer crossed the Turtle River Bridge on Ga. 303, he was driving in the opposite lane and into oncoming traffic, Morales said.

"He purposefully went out of his way to try to hit people head-on," Morales said.

Glynn County Police put out a spike strip to try to stop the vehicle on Ga. 303 near its intersection with U.S. 17, but McIntyre continued on toward Exit 29 before turning onto Dungeness Drive where he was eventually stopped by a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver, ending the chase, Morales said.

No one was injured during the chase and deputies hadn't determined as of Friday afternoon what prompted McIntyre to run, Morales said.

McIntyre is now charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and 13 traffic violations he allegedly committed during the chase. He is being held on $8,760 in total bond for all the charges according to a booking sheet provided by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and the Glynn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.