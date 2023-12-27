'Wild' Christmas Weather Kills At Least 10 in Eastern Australia as Third Summer Storm Hits Sydney

A third summer storm caused “chaos” across Sydney on December 27, Australian media reported, after severe weather killed at least 10 people in the east of the country over the Christmas holidays.

Footage by Iain Brew shows rain, hail, and strong winds in Eastwood, a suburb in north Sydney, amid reports of “another day of wild weather”.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued on Wednesday, saying large hail, damaging winds, and localized heavy rain is possible. Credit: Iain Brew via Storyful

