Wild And Disturbing Stories About What It’s Like In The Wedding Industry
"'Since we know that most of you will not be able to attend, we request that you give us cash to help pay for our dream honeymoon in…' an expensive island somewhere."
"'Since we know that most of you will not be able to attend, we request that you give us cash to help pay for our dream honeymoon in…' an expensive island somewhere."
Amazon today introduced a new version of its Just Walk Out retail technology that allows customers to skip the cashier lines when they make a purchase by having their payment card automatically charged. The new system, designed for apparel retailers, instead uses RFID (Radio-frequency identification) tags that let customers grab clothes, shoes, hats and more and then walk out of the store without having to stand in line to pay. The system would even allow customers to wear their purchases out of the store, Amazon notes.
This decked-out machine is surprisingly expandable given its compact size.
Engadget investigated the Dyson Zone, an air-purifying wearable, to understand how the device works to remove pollutants from the air.
Pryon, a startup developing an AI-powered platform to look for insights in -- and surface answers from -- enterprise knowledge bases, today announced that it raised $100 million in a funding round led by Thomas Tull’s U.S. Innovative Technology Fund. Pryon's founder, Igor Jablokov, said that the new cash will be put put toward supporting Pryon's general growth, expanding its 100-person team, growing its presence in international markets and scaling its strategic partnerships. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch that the funding, which brings Pryon's total raised to $137 million, values the company at between $500 million and $750 million post-money.
Content creator Taylor King calls her Downtown Los Angeles apartment "The Juice Box" and has filled it with an iconic array of personal touches that reflect her infectious personality. The post This apartment in the sky is the party pad of our dreams appeared first on In The Know.
As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio, or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.
Square's current CEO is stepping down, and Jack Dorsey is taking over.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
X owner Elon Musk today floated the idea that the social network formerly known as Twitter may no longer be a free site. In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Musk said the company was "moving to a small monthly payment" for the use of the X system. "It's the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots," explained Musk.
With fantasy baseball titles hanging in the balance, Fred Zinkie has a list of priority pickups to help you this week.
They fold open and closed for easy setup and storing and come backed by over 3,000 Amazon reviews.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government indicted Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known by his online monikers “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” accusing him of being “a prolific ransomware affiliate” who carried out “significant attacks” against companies and critical infrastructure in the U.S. and elsewhere. Matveev is such a prominent cybercriminal that the FBI designated him as one of its most wanted hackers. Matveev, who the FBI believes he remains in Russia, is unlikely to face extradition to the United States.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Lyft has agreed to pay a $10 million fine over a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charge that the ride-hailing company failed to disclose a board director's role in the sale of $424 million worth of private shares before its initial public offering. The SEC said Monday that prior to Lyft's IPO in March 2019, a board director arranged for a shareholder to sell its shares to a special purpose vehicle set up by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. The SEC said this director, who the agency did not name, then contacted an investor interested in purchasing the shares through the SPV.
Social engineering psychologically manipulates a target into doing what the attacker wants, or giving up information that they shouldn’t.
GE Health is developing an AI-assisted ultrasound imaging tool that is so easy to use, that even healthcare providers without specialized training will be able to operate it.
Spruce up everything from sweaty gym totes to musty drawers.
Upgrade your autumn wardrobe with these cool dresses.
Amazon has announced that its October Prime Day sale will happen on October 10 and 11, and even gave it a new name: Prime Big Deal Days.