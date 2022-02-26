Wild domestic dispute ends with 3 arrests

Feb. 25—WILLIMANTIC — City police arrested three individuals Thursday in connection with a wild domestic dispute downtown that led to a Willimantic officer being attacked.

Local residents Ramon Pacheco Jr., Ramon Pacheco Sr. and Kayla Alexis Tirado were all arrested in connection with the incident.

Willimantic police did not release addresses for those arrested, but a heavy police presence was seen downtown off Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Police said Pacheco Jr. was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace and held on a $75,000 bond.

According to police, Pacheco Sr. was charged with interfering with a police officer, criminal attempt at assault on a police officer and breach of peace and held on a $ 25,000 bond.

