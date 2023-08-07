Wild fight breaks out along Montgomery riverfront

A brawl broke out on a Montgomery riverfront (Josh Moon / Twitter)

Several people were arrested in a park in Montgomery, Alabama, after a large fight broke out along the waterfront.

The Montgomery Police Department responded to a disturbance at the 200 block of Coosa Street around 7pm on Saturday, where they found a large group of people physically fighting one another on the dock.

A police spokesperson told The Independent that there were four active arrest warrants as of Monday morning and that “there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video”.

A video posted on Twitter by Alabama Political Reporter’s Josh Moon shows a white man coming up to a Black man – believed to be a dock worker – and punching him.

More people are then seen piling on the alleged dock worker, hitting and punching him.

The video also captures one Black man diving into the water and swimming toward the dock, seemingly to help the worker.

But, by the time he reaches the dock, the fight appears to be over, with the dock worker seen walking away from the scene.

The brawl started over “a disagreement over where some boats were parked and the people on those boats attacking a dock worker,” Mr Moon tweeted.

“All of it was disgusting,” he added.

However, the brawl didn’t end at the end of that footage.

Mr Moon posted subsequent footage of even more people attacking each other.

“Here’s part of what happened after the riverboat docked and the other workers and people on the boat were able to get to the fight,” the journalist wrote.

The footage captured one man using a foldable chair to whack people over the head.

Montgomery Police then arrived on the scene and handcuffed several people involved in the altercation.

There was an all out brawl in Montgomery yesterday. This is the beginning of it. The man in the white shirt is a dock worker for the city. According to several people present, the white guys had been told to move their pontoon so the city's riverboat could park. Then this.... pic.twitter.com/BVkgXID8JX — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) August 6, 2023

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement in the wake of the brawl, saying that officers detained “several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job”.

“Warrants are being signed and justice will be served,” he added.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”