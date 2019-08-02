Wild footage captures bat flying around Spirit Airlines plane midflight

A shocking video that allegedly shows a bat flying around a Spirit Airlines plane midflight has gone viral.

Passenger Peter Scattini recorded the wild footage Wednesday about 30 minutes into the flight to Newark, N.J.

In the clip, a small black bat can be seen flying back and forth from the front of the plane to the back as horrified passengers shriek and duck to avoid the intruding creature.

"Me, twice a year: 'I'll never fly spirit again.' Me, this morning, after deciding I'd rather save 12 dollars," Scattini, who says he paid just $57 for his ticket, wrote along with the now-viral clip.





In another video of the incident, less-terrified passengers can be heard joking about the loose creature.

"It's the batmobile!" one girl can be heard shouting in delight. "Hey, Batman!"





Eventually, Scattini said, the unruly bat was subdued after "someone trapped it between a book & a cup and then locked it in one of the restrooms for the remainder of the trip."

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to AOL.com's request for comment.

In May, footage of a man lighting a cigarette and taking a puff aboard a Spirit Airlines flight to Minneapolis went viral. According to a woman who recorded a clip of the offending passenger, the smoking man was intoxicated at the time the incident took place.