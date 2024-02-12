Wild forecast calls for anywhere between zero and six inches of snow in south-central Pa.

A storm could deliver anywhere from zero to half a foot of snow in parts of south-central Pennsylvania, and the heaviest precipitation is expected to fall during the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Lebanon County for tonight through Tuesday afternoon, the weather service says.

Palmyra and communities south of the borough could receive a couple of inches of snow while the hills in the northern part of the county could see up to six inches, National Weather Service senior forecaster Mike Dangelo said.

Snow is expected to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. Predicted totals range from zero to half a foot, depending on the location.

Meanwhile, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for York and Adams counties. The southern end might not see any snow accumulation, while areas north of Route 30 could get two to four inches, Dangelo said.

A storm will bring rain in from the south this evening. It will turn to snow through the night, and likely produce intense snowfall rates of 1"/hr or greater right during the morning commute. See the progression of precipitation in this animation. pic.twitter.com/xGvh3YxpNp — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 12, 2024

When will the snow arrive in south-central Pa.?

Rain is predicted to move in Monday night, and the changeover to snow is expected in the 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. time frame, Dangelo said.

While the rain will move in from south to north, the changeover to snow will happen in the reverse direction, Dangelo said.

The snowfall is expected to be heaviest during the Tuesday morning commute, and drivers are advised to stay off the roads if they don't need to go out, Dangelo said.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and residents should take it easy when shoveling to prevent a heart attack, he said.

When will the storm end in south-central Pa.?

The storm is expected to end by noon on Tuesday, Dangelo said.

The sun might come out, and temperatures are predicted to rise into the upper 30s to low 40s.

That will help to melt some of the snow that has fallen.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: How much snow will south-central Pa. get? It ranges from 0 to 6 inches.