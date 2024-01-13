Wild Honey relocating to new Pensacola location with double the space

Wild Honey is moving from its North Davis Highway store to a new location at the University Town Center in Ferry Pass in February, where they will have twice the space of the original location.

“Everything that anybody expected at the old location, they’ll have that and more over here,” said Wild Honey’s owner Theresa Ward.

The new location to open off of East Nine Mile Road will be the third store that Wild Honey has built in their last decade of operating the family-owned business. Their second location off of East U.S. 90 in Pace will remain open. The North Davis store will remain open until just a couple of days before the new location opens, the date of which has not been decided.

Wild Honey opened their inaugural store on North Davis Highway in February of 2014, setting the stage for a decade of sweetness and community for the family-owned organization as well as an apparent tradition for opening new locations in February.

“It’s interesting timing that we’ll be celebrating our 10th anniversary out our new location,” Ward continued. “It feels like (a tradition) but we didn’t craft it that way, it kind of feels like some provenance.”

Wild Honey’s Pace store was the latest Wild Honey to open, debuting in February 2023 with the hopes of fostering a similar community in Pace as the one they’ve built in Pensacola over the years.

Ward says that the incoming store has about double the amount of space as their Davis Highway store, which she believes will improve customers’ experience through increased seating and familiar ambiance of Wild Honey’s branding.

“We’ll have just as many toppings if not more, we’ve got the ability to expand because of our largeness in space,” she said. “We think it’s going to be a great experience for guests.”

Fans of Wild Honey will recognize the new store’s mint green accents and wooden furniture that have been present with Wild Honey since its creation. “We definitely wanted to keep our brand tight and make sure that when people walk in here they feel like they’re back at home again at the old location,” Ward said.

Wild Honey is a locally and family-owned froyo chain that has won multiple awards over the years, including being voted the best frozen yogurt shop throughout Florida by Redbook Magazine in 2020. Aside from frozen yogurt, Wild Honey’s variety of options include gelatos, sorbets and seasonal options like Italian ice.

In tandem with Zack Kaderly, Ward’s son-in-law and operations manager of Wild Honey, the duo meticulously worked on every detail of the new store

“We’re very excited to be able to grow and have that same feel of the other store; a place of home, a place of comfort, somewhere that you can come to and really unwind from the troubles of everything else,” Kaderly said.

Wild Honey shift leader Sarah Hancock decorates the interior of the new frozen yogurt store on Nine Mile Road as General Manager Elijah Nelson looks on. The frozen dessert retailer is relocating from University Town Plaza to the Nine Mile Road area in early February.

Kaderly and members of Wild Honey’s team plan to reach out to members of the community personally about their new store’s opening. You can also keep up with their opening through their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Wild Honey also plans to give away froyo to families during an event shortly after their new store has opened, the specific date of which has not been determined yet.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Wild Honey store opening in University Town Center in Ferry Pass