Wild horse removed from Outer Banks after traumatic choking incident causes injuries

Mark Price
·2 min read

A wild horse found choking days ago on the Outer Banks can no longer survive in the wild, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The horse, named Junior, was found with a mysterious lump in his throat, a condition typically associated with the wild horses being given “human food” by well-meaning visitors to the barrier islands.

There are only about 100 horses in the herd on Corolla.

Herd manager Meg Puckett says the horse was saved only because quick-thinking witnesses recognized what was happening and contacted authorities. However, the horse must now live out its life on a rescue farm on the mainland in nearby Grandy, N.C., she said.

“Junior, as we call him, was running around frantically, rolling, and in a lot of discomfort. We thought that he might be colicking, but upon arrival it was clear he was choking,” Puckett said in a Facebook post.

“His ancestors have called that area home for hundreds of years and Junior’s loss from the wild herd is truly devastating. Of course we are happy to have him on the farm, happy that we saved him, and happy knowing he will be safe and comfortable for the rest of his life. But he should be wild.”

Among the reasons he can’t go back into the wild is a fear Junior now will associate people with food and meeting other needs.

A veterinarian was on hand at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund rescue farm as the blockage cleared Junior’s throat, she said. It remains a mystery exactly what the horse ate and where he got it, she said. The herd has been stranded on the barrier island for 500 years and adapted to a coastal diet that includes “sea oats, coarse grasses, acorns, persimmons, and other native vegetation,” according to Visitcurrituck.com.

“In addition to the choke, he also lacerated his eyes pretty badly when he was rolling in the sand,” Puckett said in the Facebook post. “We are medicating them twice a day and they are starting to look better but without treatment he probably would have had permanent damage to his eyes.”

It’s the second time in 12 months a horse has been found choking on Corolla. In July 2020, a tourist gave an apple to a yearling and it died three days later, the fund reported.

County laws forbid the public to get within 50 feet of the horses, which are wild and prone to kick and bite. It is also illegal to feed them.

“We can’t say for sure if Junior was choking on something he was fed, or on something he got out of the garbage,” Puckett said.

“Either way, the message is the same ..: Anyone who feeds a horse is doing it knowing they could potentially kill that horse.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Keystone XL pipeline company announces $15 billion lawsuit against Biden

    The Biden administration is facing a $15 billion lawsuit from the energy firm that owns the Keystone Pipeline System.

  • World's tallest horse, Big Jake, dies in Wisconsin at age 20

    The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Valicia Gilbert, wife of the farm's owner, Jerry Gilbert, said Big Jake died two weeks ago but declined to give the exact date of death when The Associated Press reached her Monday via Facebook.

  • A Married Man and His Surrogate Had an Affair. Now They’re in a Wild Custody Fight.

    NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyA Canadian court is weighing a surrogacy tug-of-war with a twist: A woman who bore a child for a married couple wants joint guardianship of the baby because she had an affair with the father.The surrogate, identified in British Columbia court documents only by the initials K.B., says she was engaged in an extramarital relationship with the father—also identified by his initials, M.S.B.—but volunteered to serve as a surrogate for him and his wife because she “wanted to supp

  • Video shows bear biting man in ‘very unusual’ July 4 encounter

    Some men climbed atop Mount Wilson overlooking Los Angeles to watch fireworks on July 4 when a bear provided a different kind of fireworks.

  • Fisherman fell overboard 37 miles from NC shore — and his boat drove off without him

    A stroke of good fortune saved him. “He got extremely lucky here.”

  • You'll get to see Adam Driver simulate giving head while singing Sparks songs in Annette

    Do you get oddly turned on when you watch Adam Driver punch a wall in Marriage Story even though his character clearly needs therapy? Do you find yourself falling for Kylo Ren’s sad boy schtick even though he killed his dad? Did you see that picture of Driver and Lady Gaga on the set of House Of Gucci and think “Daddy”? Did you sit through multiple seasons of Girls because you thought that tall guy was nice to watch onscreen? If none of that applies to you, well then, too bad! But if it does, th

  • Valerie Bertinelli Shares Her 'Easy Summer' Pasta Salad Recipe for Your Next Cookout

    "It's just that nice little break from all the ribs and the burgers and the hotdogs," the Food Network star said of the tasty dish

  • Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

    Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new “Second Amendment sanctuary” law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens. The move by Democratic Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council again puts Tucson and Republican-led state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use. The southern Arizona city has long tried to enforce gun laws stricter than the state’s, including mandating background checks for guns purchased on city property and destroying seized firearms.

  • Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana

    A grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday, after previously wandering into the area where the person was camping, the Powell County sheriff said. The attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Helena, said Greg Lemon, a spokesperson with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. “There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event,” Sheriff Gavin Roselles said.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

    The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia has vowed to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a U.S. airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month, saying it will be a military operation everyone will talk about. Abu Alaa al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad that the electoral victory of Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as president will strengthen Iran-backed militant groups throughout the Middle East for the next four years. Al-Walae, who rarely gives interviews to foreign media organizations, spoke to the AP on Monday in an office in a Baghdad neighborhood along the Tigris River.

  • Epic humpback whale images captured before Sydney’s lockdown

    As a renowned marine wildlife photographer, Rachelle Mackintosh eagerly awaited the arrival of humpback whales in mid-May off Sydney, Australia.

  • Ref waved off a stunning goal from US soccer star Christen Press because of an accidental whistle

    After referees took away Christen Press' goal, the 27,000+ fans at Rentschler Field chanted "V-A-R" in an appeal for a video review of the play.

  • After demolition of Surfside condo, more of the dead are being found in original rubble

    The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that four more bodies have been found.

  • Pentagon scraps Trump's $10 billion cloud deal for Microsoft, reviving Amazon bid

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, pulling the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new multi-vendor contract expected to include its big tech rival Amazon.com. The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 has been on hold after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision under then-President Donald Trump. Trump publicly derided then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

  • Why fighting is allowed in the NHL, and there are no plans to ban it

    Fighting has been an officially accepted part of hockey at the professional level for almost a century.

  • Happy Puppy Born Without Eyes Due to Cruel Breeding Practices Is Searching for a Forever Home

    Nashville's Big Fluffy Dog Rescue is currently caring for Teacup after the schnauzer/terrier mix was brought in with several serious health problems

  • Daniel Mickelson Dies: ‘Mani’ Actor, Fashion Model Was 23

    Daniel Mickelson, a model and actor with roles in web series Mani and the 2019 indie comedy The Killer Clown Meets The Candy Man, died July 4, his sister announced last night. Mickelson was 23. A cause of death was not disclosed for the Atlanta native. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels […]

  • Born to Ride: Jessica Springsteen, Bruce's daughter, named to U.S. Olympic equestrian team

    Bruce Springsteen is officially the father of an Olympian.

  • Gigi Hadid Writes Open Letter to Paparazzi, Asking Them to 'Blur' Baby Girl's Face in Photos

    "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age," Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's 9-month-old daughter Khai