Wild horse roundup ends with 2,692 gathered, 26 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The weather this week was too bad to continue a wild horse roundup in Northern Nevada, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

With that, another controversial roundup ended on Feb. 9, tallying 26 dead horses from a total of 2,692 horses gathered off the East Pershing Complex along Interstate 80 between Lovelock and Winnemucca. It’s an enormous area covering more than 2 million acres.

The BLM reports 1,082 stallions, 1,245 mares, and 365 foals were gathered. Three stallions were released.

Video showing a roped colt injuring its leg as it struggled to get away from wranglers on horseback came out in early January. The injured colt was put to death.

Wild Horse advocates were angered that cowboys chased down the colt and the horse that appeared to be its mother after they tumbled over a fence meant to guide them into a holding pen. With no mandate to remove all the horses from the range, there was no need to pursue the escaped mare and colt, advocates said.

Another video in late January showed horses being roped and dragged.

BLM’s report on the roundup indicates 22 horses were put to death because of pre-existing or chronic conditions. Four horses, including the colt, died because of injuries that occurred during the roundup.

In a press release announcing the conclusion of the roundup, BLM defended its record on horse deaths. The four “sudden or acute” deaths accounted for 0.14% of the horses gathered, BLM said.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus spoke out against the BLM’s roundups, again calling for an end to the use of helicopters. She also took issue with the need to euthanize some of the horses for injuries such as “blind in one eye.” Titus sent a letter to BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning on Jan. 24, but the roundup continued.

The initial goal of the roundup was to gather 2,875 horses.

“The gather was critical to ensuring the health of public lands within the East Pershing Complex, and the wild horses, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions,” Sam Burton, Winnemucca District Manager, said.

The animals removed from the range were transported to the Winnemucca Off-Range Corrals located in Paradise Valley, north of Winnemucca, to be prepared for adoption or sale.

