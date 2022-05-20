Wild horses erupt in vicious brawl feet from porch of Outer Banks home, video shows

Wild stallions have been seen brawling in close proximity to humans in recent days, prompting a warning for Outer Banks tourists to keep their distance or risk being “seriously injured.”

Video shared Thursday, May 19, by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina shows one brawl played out just feet from the front steps of a home.

Two stallions are seen ramming and biting each other. Adding to the chaos are four mares, who rush back and forth to avoid getting hit.

The 22-second video, which has been viewed more than 225,000 times as of May 20, was recorded by someone sitting in a vehicle near the home. It ends with one stallion chasing another in front of their car.

“These horses are wild and can be very unpredictable and very dangerous!” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted.

“We’ve seen a couple close calls this week. Locals can tell you stories about their houses shaking when two stallions are fighting and slam into the side of it. Your very breakable human body does not want to be on the receiving end of that kind of power!”

The fights typically involve stallions trying to establish dominance over territory or “harems” of mares for mating, experts say. The brawls can erupt in unlikely places, too, including on beaches and in traffic on roads.

“If you are driving and the horses start running and fighting near you, the best thing to do is stop, stay in your vehicle, and wait for them to move on,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund advised.

“They fight hard. It’s natural behavior and truly amazing to watch — from a safe place!”

There are about 100 wild horses in the herd on Corolla, and an equally large herd is farther south on the Shackleford Banks within Cape Lookout National Seashore. County ordinances warn people to stay at least 50 feet from the horses.

