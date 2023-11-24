Wild Horses Feed on Hay as Snow Falls Over South Wyoming

Snow blanketed parts of southeast Wyoming on Friday, November 24, as wintry conditions gripped the region and set a record for the region’s “wettest Thanksgiving” since 1942, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage from Friday morning shows snow falling herd of horses as they fed on bales of hay on the grounds of the Wild Horse Preservation Society in Laramie, Albany County.

“The horses with their heavy coats are toasty and steam up the air around them,” the society wrote on Facebook. “A very generous donation of $5,000 (covering over 50 percent of our next hay delivery) made right before Thanksgiving will assure those hay bales can keep coming.”

Scattered snow showers were possible for the area through Saturday morning, the NWS said. Credit: Wild Horse Preservation Society via Storyful

