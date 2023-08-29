The wild life of billionaire Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is known for eccentricities like eating one meal a day, and taking ice baths

Grace Kay
Updated ·19 min read
130
Jack Dorsey speaking into a microphone at a convention.
Jack Dorsey has led an interesting life.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Jack Dorsey cofounded Twitter in 2006 and the company made him a billionaire.

  • He stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2021 and supported Elon Musk's takeover of the company.

  • Dorsey runs the financial services company Block and is famous for his unusual life of luxury.

From his friendship with Elon Musk to quashing rumors about sending his beard hair to rapper Azealia Banks, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey leads an interesting life.

Dorsey has had a turbulent career in Silicon Valley. After cofounding Twitter on March 21, 2006, he was booted as the company's CEO two years later, but returned in 2015 having set up his second company, Square — which he rebranded as Block in 2021.

He led Twitter through the techlash that has engulfed social media companies, testifying before Congress multiple times and later stepping down as CEO of Twitter in 2021, as well as eventually encouraging Musk's Twitter acquisition the following year. Dorsey continues to lead Block, where in April 2022 he changed his title from "CEO" to "Block Head."

The tech entrepreneur has provoked his fair share of controversy and criticism over the years and like some other billionaires, he owns a stunning house, dates models, and drives fast cars.

Here's what we know about Dorsey's career rise and life outside of work.

Rebecca Borison, Madeline Stone, Katie Canales, Bethany Biron, and Isobel Asher Hamilton contributed reporting to an earlier version of this story.

Dorsey began programming while attending Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis.

A young Jack Dorsey in front of a computer with a map of America behind him.
The Twitter cofounder was coding in high school.Vine

At age 15, Dorsey wrote dispatch software that is still used by some taxi companies, according to a biography on Dorsey.

 

When he wasn't checking out specialty electronics stores or running a fantasy football league for his friends, Dorsey frequently attended punk-rock concerts.

jack dorsey young
Jack Dorsey used to have a punk rock hair style.@jack

These days Dorsey doesn't favour the spiky hairdo.

 

Like many of his fellow tech billionaires, Dorsey never graduated college.

Young Jack Dorsey sitting on a red couch.
Jack Dorsey is one of many tech founders to drop out of college.edyson / Flickr

He briefly attended the Missouri University of Science and Technology and transferred to New York University before calling it quits in 1999 one semester before graduation to focus on his idea for Twitter, according to the biography.

 

In 2000, Dorsey built a simple prototype that let him update his friends on his life via BlackBerry and email messaging.

Young Jack Dorsey.
Jack Dorsey built an early version of his idea for Twitter in 2000.joi / Flickr

Nobody else really seemed interested, so he put away the idea for a bit, according to a Stanford Blog.

 

About two years later he became a licensed masseur.

Jack Dorsey with neon lights in the background.
Getty Images/Bill Pugliano

He got his license in about 2002, before exploding onto the tech scene, the Journal reported.

 

He got a job at a podcasting company called Odeo, where he met his future Twitter cofounders.

Jack Dorsey sitting on a couch with Biz Stone and Evan Williams.
Jack Dorsey with his Twitter cofounders.Twitter

Odeo went out of business in 2006, so Dorsey returned to his messaging idea, and Twitter was born.

On March 21, 2006, Dorsey posted the first tweet.

A tweet from the account @jack which reads: "just setting up my twttr."
Jack Dorsey's sent the first tweet in 2006.Twitter/@jack

Dorsey kept his Twitter handle simple, "@jack." He hasn't changed it since.

Dorsey and his cofounders, Evan Williams and Biz Stone, bought the Twitter domain name for roughly $7,000.

Dorsey wearing a black suit and tie.
Dorsey became CEO of the company when they launched it.Khalid Mohammed / AP Images

Dorsey took out his nose ring to look the part of a CEO. He was 30 years old.

A year later, Dorsey was already less hands-on at Twitter.

Evan Williams and Jack Dorsey in suits and ties.
Dorsey took a step back at Twitter shortly after it was launched.Wikimedia Commons

By 2008, Williams had taken over as CEO, and Dorsey transitioned to chairman of Twitter's board.

Dorsey immediately got started on new projects. He invested in Foursquare and launched a payments startup called Square that lets small-business owners accept credit card payments through a smartphone attachment.

 

In 2011, Dorsey got the chance to interview US President Barack Obama in the first Twitter Town Hall.

Jack Dorsey and President Obama in Twitter Town Hall
Twitter had its first Town Hall with President Barack Obama in 2011.Reuters

Dorsey had to remind Obama to keep his replies under 140 characters, Twitter's limit at the time.

 

Twitter went public in November 2013, and within hours Dorsey was a billionaire.

Jack Dorsey in front of a microphone.
Twitter made Dorsey a billionaire.AP

In 2014 Forbes pegged Dorsey's net worth at $2.2 billion and it has spiked as high as $12.5 billion in 2021.

It was revealed in a 2019 filing that Dorsey earned just $1.40 for his job as Twitter CEO the previous year.

Jack Dorsey, now with longer hair and a beard.
The Twitter cofounder didn't take a large salary even when he was CEO.David Becker / Getty

The $1.40 salary actually represented a pay rise for Dorsey, who in previous years had refused any payment at all.

He's far from the only Silicon Valley mogul to have taken a measly salary – Mark Zuckerberg makes $1 a year as CEO of Facebook.

 

With his newfound wealth, he bought a BMW 3 Series, but reportedly didn't drive it often.

bmw 4 series concept detroit auto show naias 2013
Jack Dorsey owned a BMW Series 3 at one point.Alex Davies / Business Insider

"Now he's able to say, like, 'The BMW is the only car I drive, because it's the best automotive engineering on the planet,' or whatever," Twitter cofounder Biz Stone told The New Yorker in 2013.

 

He also reportedly paid $9.9 million for this seaside house on El Camino Del Mar in the exclusive Seacliff neighborhood of San Francisco.

Jack Dorsey 10 million San Francisco home
Jack Dorsey shelled out millions of dollars for a house in San Francisco.The Real Estalker via Sotheby's

The house has a view of the Golden Gate Bridge, which Dorsey views as a marvel of design.

 

Jack Dorsey told Kara Swisher in 2018 that Elon Musk is his favorite Twitter user.

elon musk
Elon Musk was a prolific tweeter, even before he bought the company.PewDiePie/YouTube

Dorsey said Musk's tweets are, "focused on solving existential problems and sharing his thinking openly."

He added that he enjoys all the "ups and downs" that come with Musk's sometimes unpredictable use of the site. Musk himself replied, tweeting his thanks and "Twitter rocks!" followed by a string of random emojis.

Both Musk and Dorsey are crypto enthusiasts, and appear to have a friendship of sorts.

 

Dorsey has also engaged with other tech entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg who once served him a goat that the Facebook cofounder had killed himself.

A goat
Mark Zuckerberg served Jack Dorsey goat.Gene Kim

Dorsey told Rolling Stone about the meal, which took place in 2011. Dorsey said the goat was served cold, and that he personally stuck to salad.

 

Dorsey's eating habits have raised eyebrows over the years.

Jack Dorsey speaking to another man with a microphone.
Jack Dorsey says he fasts.Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED25

In 2019, Dorsey appeared on a podcast run by a health guru who previously said that vaccines caused autism. Dorsey said during his interview that he eats one meal a day and fasts all weekend. He said the first time he tried fasting it made him feel like he was hallucinating.

"It was a weird state to be in. But as I did it the next two times, it just became so apparent to me how much of our days are centered around meals and how — the experience I had was when I was fasting for much longer, how time really slowed down," he said.

The comments drew fierce criticism from many who said Dorsey was normalizing eating disorders.

In a later interview with Wired, Dorsey said he eats seven meals a week, "just dinner."

 

In the early days of Twitter, Dorsey aspired to be a fashion designer.

A composite image of Jack Dorsey being photographed at an awards ceremony and a folded white shirt.
Jack Dorsey's style has changed over the years.Cindy Ord / Getty Images, Franck Michel

Dorsey would regularly don leather jackets and slim suits by Prada and Hermès, as well as Dior Homme reverse-collar dress shirts, a sort of stylish take on the popped collar.

More recently he favors edgier outfits, including the classic black turtleneck favored by Silicon Valley luminaries like Steve Jobs.

 

He also re-introduced the nose-ring and grew a beard in more recent years.

Jack Dorsey with a nose ring and a beard.
Jack Dorsey has a long beard and nose ring.Getty

Dorsey seems to care less about looking the part of a traditional executive these days.

Singer Azealia Banks claimed to have been sent clippings of Dorsey's beard hair to fashion into a protective amulet, although Dorsey denied this happened.

Azealia Banks in an orange bodysuit, sticking her tongue out.
Azealia Banks claims Jack Dorsey sent her clippings from his beard.Getty

In 2016, Banks posted on her now-deleted Twitter account that Dorsey sent her his hair, "in an envelope." Dorsey later told the Huffington Post that the incident never happened.

 

Dorsey has faced his share of controversy over the years. In 2018, a tweet about his vacation in Myanmar provoked an outcry.

bagan myanmar
Jack Dorsey tweeted about his vacation in Myanmar.Shutterstock/Martin M303

Dorsey tweeted glowingly about a vacation he took to Myanmar for his birthday in December 2018. "If you're willing to travel a bit, go to Myanmar," he said.

This came at the height of the Rohingya crisis, and Dorsey was attacked for his blithe promotion of the country — especially since social media platforms were accused of having been complicit in fuelling hatred towards the Rohingya.

 

Dorsey has said he doesn't care about "looking bad."

Donald Trump.
Jack Dorsey has said he doesn't care how people perceive him.Reuters

In a bizarre Huffington Post interview in 2019, Dorsey was asked whether Donald Trump — an avid tweeter — could be removed from the platform if he called on his followers to murder a journalist. Dorsey gave a vague answer which drew sharp criticism.

Following the interview's publication, Dorsey said he doesn't care about "looking bad."

"I care about being open about how we're thinking and about what we see," he added.

In September 2018, Jack Dorsey was grilled by lawmakers alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey taking an oath.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey were grilled in a Senate Intelligence Committee.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dorsey and Sandberg were asked about election interference on Twitter and Facebook as well as alleged anti-conservative bias in social media companies at the event.

During the hearing, Dorsey shared a snapshot of his spiking heart rate on Twitter. He was in the hot seat for several hours and he showed his heart rate peaked at 109 beats per minute.

 

Dorsey testified before Congress once again on October 28, 2020.

Jack Dorsey on a video call in the hearing.
Jack Dorsey tuned into the hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Dorsey appeared via videoconference at the Senate hearing on Section 230, a part of US law that protects internet companies from legal liability for user-generated content, as well as giving them broad authority to decide how to moderate their own platforms.

In prepared testimony ahead of the hearing, Dorsey said stripping back Section 230 would "collapse how we communicate on the Internet," and suggested ways for tech companies to make their moderation processes more transparent.

And during the hearing, Dorsey once again faced accusations of anti-conservative bias.

The accusations from Republican lawmakers focused on the way Twitter enforces its policies, particularly the way it has labelled tweets from President Trump compared to other world leaders.

Dorsey took the brunt of questions from lawmakers, even though he appeared alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

He appeared in another hearing a few weeks later with Zuckerberg, facing questions from Republicans who were displeased with how the platforms had dealt with then-President Donald Trump's social media accounts.

 

When he's not in Washington, Dorsey regularly hops in and out of ice baths and saunas.

A sauna with two women reclining on the benches.
This is not Dorsey's sauna, but he enjoys regular saunas and ice baths.Shutterstock

Dorsey said in the "Tales of the Crypt" podcast that he started using ice baths and saunas in the evenings around 2016.

He will alternately sit in his barrel sauna for 15 minutes and then switch to an ice bath for three. He repeats this routine three times, before finishing it off with a one-minute ice bath.

He also likes to take an icy dip in the mornings to wake him up.

 

Dorsey's dating life has sparked intrigue. In 2018, he was reported to be dating Sports Illustrated model Raven Lyn Corneil.

Jack Dorsey Raven Lyn Corneil
Jack Dorsey (right) reportedly dated Raven Lyn Corneil (left) in 2018.Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / YouTube / Getty

Page Six reported in September 2018 that the pair were spotted together at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. Page Six also reported that Dorsey's exes included actress Lily Cole and ballet dancer Sofiane Sylve.

 

At the end of 2019 Dorsey said he would move to Africa for at least three months in 2020 and he almost lost his role as CEO.

Jack Dorsey France
Jack Dorsey was almost ousted by an activist investor in 2020.AP Photo/Francois Mori

Dorsey's announcement followed a tour of Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. "Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020," he wrote on Twitter.

But, then Dorsey came under threat of being ousted as Twitter CEO by activist investor Elliott Management.

Both Bloomberg and CNBC reported in late February 2020 that major Twitter investor Elliott Management — led by Paul Singer — was seeking to replace Dorsey.

Reasons given included the fact that Dorsey split his time between two firms by acting as CEO to both Twitter and financial tech firm Square, as well as his planned move to Africa.

But Dorsey managed to strike a truce with Elliott Management.

Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey was able to reach a truce with the firm.AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Twitter announced on March 9, 2020 that it had reached a deal with Elliott Management which would leave Jack Dorsey in place as CEO.

The deal included a $1 billion investment from private equity firm Silver Lake, and partners from both Elliott Management and Silver Lake joined Twitter's board.

Patrick Pichette, lead independent director of Twitter's board, said he was "confident we are on the right path with Jack's leadership," but added that a new temporary committee would be formed to instruct the board's evaluation of Twitter's leadership.

In July 2020, hackers compromised 130 Twitter accounts in a bitcoin scam.

twitter bill gates crypto scam
Dorsey had to deal with a major Twitter hack in 2020.Twitter

The accounts of high-profile verified accounts belonging to Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian West, and others were hacked, with attackers tweeting out posts asking users to send payment in bitcoin to fraudulent cryptocurrency addresses.

As a solution, Twitter temporarily blocked all verified accounts — those with blue check marks on their profiles — but the damage was done.

And Musk said during a July 2020 interview with The New York Times that he personally contacted Dorsey following the hack.

"Within a few minutes of the post coming up, I immediately got texts from a bunch of people I know, then I immediately called Jack so probably within less than five minutes my account was locked," said Musk.

 

Twitter announced in 2021 that Dorsey had stepped down as CEO.

Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Dorsey stepped down as CEO in 2021.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CNBC was the first to report on Dorsey's expected resignation, citing unnamed sources.

Twitter confirmed the story the same day, announcing Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would take over as CEO with immediate effect.

Dorsey posted on his Twitter account saying: "Not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter."

In his tweet he included a screenshot of the email he sent to Twitter staff announcing his resignation.

And in May 2022, his time on the board of directors officially came to an end, an anticipated move that coincides with the company's stockholder's meeting.

 

Two days after Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO, Square changed its name to Block.

The logo for Jack Dorsey's company Block.
Block's revamped its logo.Block

"The name change creates room for further growth," the company said in a statement.

"Block references the neighborhood blocks where we find our sellers, a blockchain, block parties full of music, obstacles to overcome, a section of code, building blocks, and of course, tungsten cubes," it added.

The line about tungsten cubes was an apparent reference to a craze among crypto enthusiasts of paying as much as $3,500 for novelty tungsten cubes.

In April 2022, Dorsey changed his official title at Block from CEO to "Block Head."

Jack Dorsey's official photo on the Block website.
Jack Dorsey changed his title from CEO to "Block Head."Block

The title change was made official in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2022.

"There will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey's roles and responsibilities," the filing said.

Block's website was also updated to list his new title as Block Head.

Musk tweeted in response to the news using fire emojis to signal his approval for Dorsey's title.

 

Musk officially added the title of "Technoking" to his role at Tesla in March 2021.

The Block Head is also a big believer in cryptocurrency, frequently posting about its virtues.

jack dorsey
Jack Dorsey likes to post on social media about crypto.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

In particular, Dorsey is a fan of Bitcoin, which he described in early 2019 as "resilient" and "principled." He told the "Tales of the Crypt" podcast in March that year that he was maxing out the $10,000 weekly spending limit on Square's Cash App buying up Bitcoin.

In October 2020 he slammed Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong for forbidding employee activism at the company, saying cryptocurrency is itself a form of activism.

He's also said he hopes bitcoin can help bring about "world peace" in a panel alongside Musk and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood called "The B Word" on July 2021. He said he loves the bitcoin community because it's "weird as hell."

"It's the only reason that I have a career — because I learned so much from people like who are building bitcoin today," Dorsey said.

 

 

 

Dorsey said in an April 2022 tweet his "biggest regret" was Twitter shutting down Vine.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square, attends the crypto-currency conference Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Florida, on June 4, 2021.
Dorsey has said he wishes he hadn't shut down Vine.Marco Bello/AFP/Getty Images

Dorsey replied to a Twitter user lamenting Vine's demise saying: "I know. Biggest regret," accompanied by a sad face emoji.

Twitter acquired short-form video app Vine in 2012 but shut it down in 2016.

In August 2022, Twitter's former head of security, Peiter Zatko, filed a whistleblower complaint with the SEC alleging the company participated in negligent security practices under Dorsey.

A man with grey hair, beard, and glasses stands behind a glass wall staring off into the distance.
Ex-Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko.Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In his 84-page report and subsequent testimony, Zatko made a number of allegations against the company, including claims it had "egregious deficiencies" around security protocol and that Dorsey experienced a "drastic loss of focus" in his last year as CEO of Twitter.

In September 2022, Dorsey was deposed and questioned under oath as part of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter and his proposed $44 billion takeover.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Dorsey was subpoenaed in Twitter's legal battle with Musk.AP

Musk's team accused Twitter of misleading investors and intentionally "miscounting" spam accounts, Insider reported.

Later that month, private texts revealed Dorsey had tried to get Musk involved with Twitter a year prior to the Tesla CEO's $44 billion proposal.

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.
Text messages between Dorsey and Musk were uncovered as part of Twitter's lawsuit against Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the texts, Dorsey explained why he left the company and said he previously pushed to get Musk involved with Twitter.

"A new platform is needed. It can't be a company. That's why I left," Dorsey wrote to Musk, adding he thinks Twitter should be an "open-sourced protocol" and "cant have an advertising model."

Dorsey also told Musk he had advocated for the Tesla CEO's addition to the Twitter board a year earlier, but the request was denied, which he said he thought "was completely stupid and backwards."

In October 2022, as Musk was finalizing his Twitter deal, Dorsey quietly launched a beta for his new social-media company, Bluesky Social.

Bluesky Social logo
In 2022, Dorsey launched a Twitter rival.Bluesky Social

The blockchain-based company's beta launch raked in 30,000 signups in two days. According to Bluesky's website, the company is intended to support "a new foundation for social networking which gives creators independence from platforms, developers the freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience."

As of July 2023, the site currently has over one million users, according to Gizmodo.

More recently, Dorsey has apologized for some of the things that have taken place at Twitter since Musk took over.

A tweet from Jack Dorsey
Dorsey apologized for the layoffs at Twitter.Jack Dorsey/Twitter

After Musk ordered mass layoffs at Twitter after taking over in November 2022, Dorsey tweeted an apology: "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," he wrote on Twitter. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me."

He continued: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand."

 

And despite initially supporting Musk's takeover, Dorsey hasn't always agreed with all of the Tesla CEO's decisions.

Jack Dorsey Elon Musk
AP/Getty Images

Last year, Dorsey criticized Musk's decision to rebrand the social media site's Birdwatch feature to call it Community Notes, dubbing it the "most boring Facebook name ever."

In April, the Twitter cofounder openly criticized Musk's leadership in a series of social media posts Friday, writing that "it all went south" and Musk "should have walked away" from the acquisition.

Though in July, Dorsey said "running Twitter is hard" after Musk sparked a backlash by announcing "rate limits" on viewing tweets.

"I don't wish that stress upon anyone," Dorsey tweeted. "I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It's easy to critique the decisions from afar … which I'm guilty of … but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will."

Dorsey also urged "calm" when Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July.

Dorsey has also gotten more involved in politics in recent months.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Jack Dorsey endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in June for his presidential campaign.John Lamparski/Getty Images

He endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made misleading claims about the COVID virus, in June for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • @Jack (Dorsey) quits Instagram, putting the first-name handle up for grabs

    The @jack handle on Instagram is back up for grabs. Today, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, now Block CEO, announced he has deleted his Instagram account -- the one with the coveted first-name handle. In a post on decentralized social media Nostr, Dorsey shared he deleted the account after years of non-use.

  • Marshall premieres its Motif II ANC earbuds with a big bump in battery life

    Today Marshall launches the new $199 Motif II ANC earbuds with extended battery life over its predecessor.

  • Redwood Materials raises $1B to expand US battery supply chain

    Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.

  • Donor sperm can help men who struggle with infertility become dads. Here's what the process is like.

    "Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.

  • Lighter Capital raises $130M credit facility to ignite revenue-based financing for startups

    At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • Quora's Poe launches bot search, announces enterprise package

    Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.

  • German Bionic’s latest exoskeleton helps healthcare workers lift elderly patients

    German Bionic, the robot exoskeleton startup behind the lightweight Apogee exosuit, just revealed the Apogee+, a hardware refresh intended to service health care workers. The powered exoskeleton allows nurses and other health care professionals to have greater access to patients, particularly the elderly and the infirm. The company hopes to decrease the “immense levels of stress endured” by these medical professionals.

  • Get up to 52% off Amazing Deals at REI and Backcountry this Labor Day

    Both REI and Backcountry are hosting their highly anticipated Labor Day sales, offering discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of outdoor equipment and apparel.

  • Amazon acquires Fig, a startup building autocomplete for the command line

    Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.

  • Google just made it a lot easier for people to begin automating their smart home

    Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Google introduces GKE Enterprise to help companies manage complex Kubernetes environments

    Google launched Kubernetes back in 2014 as an open source project to help manage containers. Over time, as it has become a cloud native mainstay, the company has continued to support the open source project, while offering its own commercial version called GKE (short for Google Kubernetes Engine). Today, at Google Cloud Next, the company launched a new enterprise version of GKE.

  • Meta took down thousands of fake accounts linked to massive Chinese propaganda campaign

    Meta has shared details about a massive network of fake accounts that attempted to spread pro-China propaganda on its platform.

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer, and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer, and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. One of Duet AI's features allows it to create presentations for you using text, charts, and images, based on relevant content in your Google Drive and Gmail.

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.

  • Eldercare robot ElliQ nabs another $25 million in funding

    The Israeli firm announced a $36 million Series B in the early days of the pandemic, and now it’s adding another $25 million. The new raise, which includes $20 million in venture capital and $5 million in venture debt, brings its total raise up to $83 million. The round was led by Toyota’s Woven Capital growth funding, along with participation from Toyota Ventures, OurCrowd and Western Technology Investment.

  • Nearly 73,000 shoppers rave about this 'lifesaver' car jump starter — save $45 'til midnight

    Score the bestselling Noco Boost Plus for just $80 today.

  • Foxconn's promise to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin is now a distant memory

    Foxconn is selling two buildings in Wisconsin, which have remained mostly empty since they were originally purchased for its plans to bring production to the US.

  • The first Mercedes-Benz EV fast-charging stations will open this fall

    Mercedes-Benz is launching its high-power charging hub network in the fourth quarter of 2023 with speeds as high as 400kW — more than any EV on the market can handle.