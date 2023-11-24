Wild Lights at Sedgwick County Zoo closed Saturday because of expected snow

The Sedgwick County Zoo’s Wild Lights will be closed on Saturday because of the expected winter weather, the zoo announced Friday.

Wichita is forecast to see between 2-4 inches of snow starting late Saturday morning and ramping up in the afternoon. Wild Lights, an annual evening event, runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Dec. 17.

“Purchased tickets will remain valid for any open day ... and we will remain open tonight, Friday, 24th,” the zoo said on Facebook. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused. However, please be assured that the safety of our visitors is always a priority.”

This is the third year the zoo has held the event, which includes dozens of Asian lanterns in the shapes of animals, flowers and Asian characters. This year’s event includes the addition of lanterns from “Alice in Wonderland.”