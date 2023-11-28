Wild ‘Little Mermaid’ castle for sale in Texas turns heads on Zillow Gone Wild. See it

Unique castles are often seen popping up all over the international real estate market — from ancient castles to modern ones, it’s not unusual to stumble upon one that’s for sale when searching abroad. But in the United States? That’s a different story.

Aerial view

Especially when one pops up in the Lone Star State.

Terrace area

“Welcome to Parsons Castle, a magnificent setting for your very own fairy tale ending,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes. “Perched atop cliffs that overlook Lake Whitney, this five-story castle has been meticulously constructed and lovingly maintained, serving both as a cherished primary residence and an enchanting event space.”

The 11,134-square-foot residence in Clifton, Texas, is like nothing ever seen before — except for perhaps in Disney movies — and is listed for $5.5 million.

Interior

“Approaching this property is akin to stepping into the pages of a Disney storybook,” the listing says. “Cross a drawbridge spanning heart-shaped moats, and you’ll enter a grand foyer.”

The castle, which was built in 2018, has 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms and comes with an array of heavenly features.

“The ballroom boasts stunning lake views, and its commercial kitchen and bar make hosting a breeze. Manicured lawns, a pool and spa, and multiple balconies ensure all feel like royalty,” the listing on Zillow notes.

Swimming pool

Also included:

Gazebo-style balcony

Bridal suite

Elevator

Penthouse

Guest house

The castle was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X, formerly known as Twitter, account, that showcases unique houses for sale all over the world, and people fell under its spell.

“I had a Polly Pocket just like this,” one person said on Facebook.

Bathroom

“Perfect entertaining house,” another noted.

“I low key love this,” someone commented.

“I live right across the Cove from this ‘castle’ lol. I would love that view for sure!” one person expressed.

“This very modern Little mermaid AU coded,” another said on X.

Bedroom

“I love the near-Greek-like view going on with this, slightly reminds me a bit like Santorini, albeit with not much buildings,” someone compared.

The listing is held by Eric Hacker.

Clifton is about 80 miles south of Fort Worth.

Historic train lists for $249,000 in Montana. But here’s the thing — it’s now a house

‘Once in a lifetime’ estate for sale in California is a beach oasis. Check it out