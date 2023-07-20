Wild manhunt in Stockton ends with suspect in custody

Jul. 20—A man was in custody on Wednesday after the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office accused him of several disturbances overnight in an area east of Stockton.

Terran Whitaker was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and charged with eight violations — three of them felonies — with no bail.

The first call came in to the sheriff's office at about 2 a.m., with multiple reports of a male dressed in only shorts and suspenders carrying a machete and pointing what callers said looked like an AR-15 at residents near Nord Road and Highway 26.

With the report of a firearm, most of the Sheriff's swing shift deputies responded to begin searching for the suspect, with a witness saying the suspect told them he had just killed his wife as he pointed the weapon. The Sheriff's office has since determined the suspect's claim to be false.

Deputies, with assistance from a Stockton Police Department helicopter, searched nearby orchards south Highway 26, with no success.

More calls came in at 5:15 a.m. that a suspect with a baseball bat had struck a vehicle, and that he was at Glenwood School with a sword. Sheriff's deputies searched for a short time and found the suspect at his house causing a disturbance, where he surrendered peacefully, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to contact a witness from the first disturbance, who positively identified Whitaker. Deputies recovered a sword and a machete, and as of Wednesday were still looking for what they believed to be a pellet gun in a nearby orchard.

The list of charges includes three felonies — threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism worth more than $400, and possession of a weapon other than a firearm on a campus — and five misdemeanors — exhibiting a firearm, exhibiting a weapon other than a firearm, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and violating probation.