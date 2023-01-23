Wild melee inside Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter ends with brawling brothers stabbed by security worker

When three men began throwing glass bottles at a stranger inside a Midtown Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter, they wound up striking a security worker — who sought revenge, stabbing two of them with shards of the broken glass, cops said.

Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and his 16-year-old brother started throwing glass bottles with their friend Alejandro Pollo, 19, in the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Ave. near W. 31st St. at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

In November, city officials announced the 600-room hotel was transitioning from being an emergency shelter to one of the city’s four humanitarian relief centers for migrants.

The trio was aiming for a stranger but multiple flying bottles wound up striking 23-year-old hotel security worker Andiley Nazaire, police said.

Amid the chaos, Pollo also struck an uninvolved man in the face with his belt, according to cops.

Security promptly booted the three men from the hotel, and a supervisor walked them two blocks away to the vicinity of W. 33rd St. and Seventh Ave, police said. But Nazaire allegedly chased down the group and stabbed the two brothers in the back with pieces of the broken glass.

The wounded brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital where they were both in stable condition.

Cops nabbed all four men following the incident. The security worker was charged with assault, menacing, acting in a manner injurious to a child, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The two brothers and their friend were all charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. Sources said prosecutors were declining to prosecute the teen brother.

Torres-Cabezas, his brother and Pollo all live at the hotel, cops said.

“We don’t know anything about this,” a receptionist at the hotel’s front desk said before hanging up on a reporter.

Later Saturday night, two more security guards at the hotel got arrested in an unrelated scuffle, cops said.

Nashon Mohabeer, 28, of the Bronx, and his co-worker, Tyriq Melvin, 23, of East Harlem, duked it out in the break room about 9 p.m., cops said. The two were arguing about signing into the break room log book, police said.

Both were charged with misdemeanor assault.

— With John Annese

