Wild melee inside Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter ends with brawling brothers stabbed by security worker

When three men began throwing glass bottles at a stranger inside a Midtown Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter they wound up striking a security worker — who sought revenge, stabbing two of them with shards of the broken glass, cops said.

Two brothers, Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, started throwing glass bottles with their friend Alejandro Pollo, 19, inside Stewart Hotel on Seventh Ave. near W. 31st St. about 12:55 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

In November, city officials announced the 600-room hotel was transitioning from being an emergency shelter to one of the city’s four humanitarian relief centers for migrants.

The group was aiming for a stranger but multiple flying bottles wound up striking 23-year-old hotel security worker Andiley Nazaire, police said.

Amid the chaos, Pollo also struck an uninvolved man in the face with his belt, according to cops.

Security promptly booted the three men from the hotel and a supervisor walked them two blocks away to the vicinity of W. 33rd St. and Seventh Ave, police said.

Nazaire chased down the group and stabbed the two brothers in the back with pieces of the broken glass, cops said.

The wounded brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital where they were both in stable condition.

Cops nabbed all four men following the incident. The security worker was charged with assault, menacing, acting in a manner injurious to a child, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The two brothers and their friend were all charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo all live at the hotel, cops said.

“We don’t know anything about this,” a receptionist at the hotel’s front desk said before hanging up on a reporter.