‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh’s plastic surgeon breaks silence after her death

The plastic surgeon who reportedly performed the last procedure on “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms. Jacky Oh just ahead of her death last month is trying to assuage the concerns of other clientele.

Dr. Zachary Okhah took to Instagram Friday with his first post since the MTV performer’s May 31 death. She was 32.

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care,” Okhah wrote. “All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards.”

Okhah vowed he is “relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery,” and that all his patients are “vetted, prepped and treated according to their individual patient history” before undergoing any operations.

“Our mission is to help our patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible,” Okhah concluded, without ever specifically referencing Jacky Oh.

On May 30, he posted a photo with Jacky about her impending “Mommy makeover” procedure, for which she was in Miami, reports TMZ. The photo was removed shortly after her death.

Though her cause of death has not yet been confirmed, several outlets quickly attributed Jacky’s passing to a botched plastic surgery.

The mother of three, who was also in a longtime relationship with comedian DC Young Fly, was confirmed dead by the “Wild ‘N Out” Twitter account on June 1.

She was remembered by the show as “a talented ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” and “a loving friend” and “tremendous mother.”