Wild Oklahoma police chase ends after suspect smashes into tree: video

A chaotic police chase captured on video in Oklahoma City came to an end only when the suspect, whom investigators allege fired at an officer, crashed into a tree.

The wild scenes unfolded on Jan. 5 as Oklahoma City Police and the county’s Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a vehicle stolen by a driver identified as 22-year-old Hunter Berry, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police say they first located Berry in the parking lot of a business before he fled the area, but "officers monitored the pursuit with the assistance of the police helicopter which was providing updates from the air."

At one point, police say Berry drove onto a property and made an unsuccessful attempt to steal the homeowner’s vehicle, yet he found a handgun inside it and fled the scene in the red SUV that responding officers were tracking.

"Oklahoma City Police attempted to stop the fleeing driver by using a maneuver known as a tactical vehicular intervention, multiple times. The TVIs were ineffective," police said in a statement. "As Berry passed an Oklahoma City Officer, he fired at the officer striking the officer’s patrol vehicle."

During one point in the pursuit, video showed the suspect slamming into a parked, unmarked police truck as an Oklahoma City cruiser attempted one of the maneuvers. Two officers standing behind the truck – who had their weapons drawn – appeared to lower them as Berry tore off.

The chase ended when the vehicle slammed into a tree in a wooded area.

"Berry exited the vehicle and refused to do as the officers instructed," Oklahoma City Police said. "Less lethal devices such as gas rounds and non-lethal impact rounds were used to help officers get Berry into handcuffs. The handgun used by Berry was recovered where he was taken into custody."

Berry is now facing charges including eluding a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting with intent to kill, police say.