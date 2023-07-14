Wild pig attacks dog causing serious injuries in Norfolk

Luna the dog was thrown into the air during the attack by the wild pig, her owner said

A wild pig has attacked a pet dog which was being walked on an estate in Norfolk, leaving it seriously injured.

Mark and Vanessa Shadbolt were walking Luna, a cocker spaniel, on a leash at Westacre Estate near Swaffham on Monday, when the pig attacked.

Mrs Shadbolt said she was concerned the same might happen to a child.

Estate owner Alec Birkbeck said the pig, part of a rewilding project, was apparently protecting her young and would be monitored.

The pigs at the estate are a hybrid between a wild boar and a domestic pig and were introduced as part of a rewilding project started several years ago, as the Eastern Daily Press first reported.

The Shadbolts were walking their two dogs through public areas and both were on leads, as is recommended by the estate management, when the sow attacked.

Wild pigs were introduced to Norfolk estate several years ago

"I saw this huge dark thing rushing out of the long grass - at first I thought it was a rottweiler as it was very black," Mrs Shadbolt told the BBC.

"Then I realised it was a large pig and I shouted to my husband, but by then the sow had launched Luna into the air and was ripping her to pieces - she tried to fight back - but she couldn't."

She said the pig began "hurtling" towards her, and Mrs Shadbolt quickly picked up their other dog and tried to fend the sow off with a walking stick.

"It then had another go at Mark and Luna - Luna was in shreds," she said.

The couple managed to get away and immediately took Luna to the vets where she was treated for serious injuries to her stomach, neck and leg.

Luna had stitches to a deep would around her stomach area as well as other injuries

"It really was horrific," said Mrs Shadbolt.

"We are taking things on a day-to-day basis with Luna, but the vet said she will probably need six months of treatment."

Her husband sustained a gash to his knee but did not need stitches.

Other than Luna, Mrs Shadbolt said her main concern was that the "pig wasn't properly managed" and that this "could have happened to a child".

"We just want to raise awareness - we were in a permitted walking area and following the rules and I don't want anyone else to have to go through this," she said.

Norfolk Police confirmed the incident was reported and investigated by rural crime officers.

A spokeswoman said: "They found that no crime had been committed.

"The landowner is working to put measures in place in order to mitigate further risk."

Estate owner Mr Birkbeck said the incident has been "extremely distressing for all concerned".

"I hope that the dog and owner are making a full recovery," he said.

Mr Birkbeck said the introduction of pigs into the re-wilded area was "a vital part of the ecosystem restoration".

The pigs were a "driver of change" and by disturbing the soil their behaviour helped create "habitat and food for the insects that are sorely depleted in our landscape".

He said "the pig that carried out the attack has never shown any signs of aggression before, so it is a concern that the attack happened, and we are now monitoring her closely.

"We are managing the livestock within the project - but on a very extensive basis, and will not hold back from culling the animal if she shows any signs of further aggression."

He said the pig was "following her instincts" by protecting her young but "to help limit the potential for future incidents" breeding would not be allowed in the public-access areas.

