Wild Place Project endangered animals pictured for first time

Two endangered animals have been pictured for the first time since they arrived at their new home.

The Philippine spotted deer were welcome to the Wild Place Project in Bristol last week and are getting to know their environment.

It is hoped the duo will go on to start a family of their own to help safeguard the future of the species.

It is believed there are fewer than 700 Philippine spotted deer in the wild.

The two animals arrived from different zoos - Colchester and Chester - where they were ready to leave their herds to join a mate.

Ellie Adams, senior hoofstock keeper at the Wild Place Project, said: "They are here to tell a hugely important story.

"With so few Philippine spotted deer left in the wild we hope to inspire future conservationists and work with visitors to save wildlife together."

Bristol Zoological Society conservationists are currently working in the Philippines to research and protect the species, which are regularly hunted in the wild.

