Wild platypus kidnapping sparks police manhunt

A man has been charged in Australia after allegedly kidnapping a wild platypus and taking it on a train.

The 26-year-old was arrested by Queensland police on Thursday after CCTV footage emerged of a man and a woman boarding a train with the creature, about the size of a kitten, swaddled in a towel. The woman has also since spoken to police.

In Queensland, it is illegal to take “one or more” platypus from the wild, according to conservation laws, and carries a maximum fine of A$430,000 (£231,164).

The platypus was allegedly taken from a waterway in the area of Morayfield, about an hour north of Brisbane, on Tuesday, before travelling by train to Caboolture.

“According to the report that was provided to [authorities], they were showing it off to people on the train, allowing people to pat it,” Queensland Police’s Scott Knowles said.

The pair were also accused of showing off the platypus in a nearby shopping centre.

Queensland Police Service released images of two people spotted boarding a suburban train with a rare wild platypus - AFP

The local force had previously appealed for the “timely surrender” of the platypus, for which they had serious health concerns.

“It can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male as they have venomous spurs,” police said in a statement following the man’s arrest.

Police added: “If you are lucky enough to see a platypus in the wild, keep your distance.

Never pat, hold or take an animal from the wild.”

The location and condition of the animal remain unknown, after the force was advised that the platypus had been released into the Caboolture River but have been unable to track it down.

Police Minister for Queensland Mark Ryan said earlier on Thursday that taking the animal was “a whole other level of stupid,” according to local media. Mr Ryan demanded that the platypus, which he called Peter, be returned home.

“Peter needs to get home and you’ve done something very, very stupid.”

The platypus is a species of monotreme, an extremely rare type of mammal which lays eggs.

The man is due to appear in court on Saturday.