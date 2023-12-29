Wild police chase on Staten Island leaves 9 people hurt, 18 cars damaged
Several NYPD officers were injured after a man stole a delivery truck and led police on a wild and destructive chase through Staten Island.
Several NYPD officers were injured after a man stole a delivery truck and led police on a wild and destructive chase through Staten Island.
Hyundai-owned Mobis will travel to CES 2024 to unveil 20 innovations, including a concept car and a transparent display that could reach production.
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
The Engadget team's verdict on tech's biggest winners in 2023.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Ring in 2024 with perfectly coiffed lashes, and see why nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
Goodbye, Stay-Puft 'Marshmallow Man' ... Hello, 'Thin Puff'! 19,000+ shoppers rave about this winter layering piece.
Planning on cooking up a storm this winter? Here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
Don't count out the Dolphins against a very good Ravens team.
Joel Stocksdale picks some of his favorite stories and experiences from 2023, ranging from driving a budget sedan to going to a bucket list car meet.
Kids can form parasocial attachments to their favorite characters and YouTubers. Is it ever a problem?
Parents expect to feel an immediate rush of love when they have a baby, but not all of them do. Here's what might help.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
A review of Green Chef meal delivery service.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
North Sea videos are trending again on TikTok, but why now?
Score a Shark vac for 42% off, a Ninja Foodi for $100 and so much more.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
For yet another year, hackers stole billions of dollars in crypto. This year, hackers stole around $2 billion dollars in crypto across dozens of cyberattacks and thefts, according to De.FI, the web3 security firm that runs the REKT database. The site ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks, from the breach of the Ronin network in 2022, where hackers stole more than $600 million in crypto in what stands as the largest incident in history, to the hack against Mixin Network this year, which netted the hackers around $200 million.