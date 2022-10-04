Wild police pursuit ends with crash and arrests
A wild police pursuit ended in the middle of a California freeway Tuesday with four suspects arrested. Two suspects ran from the crashed car and into busy traffic (Oct. 4)
A wild police pursuit ended in the middle of a California freeway Tuesday with four suspects arrested. Two suspects ran from the crashed car and into busy traffic (Oct. 4)
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
Atlanta police say their squad cars are getting a new look sooner than later. The department is getting ready to launch its first-ever car take-home program.
A Ukrainian advance along the Dnipro river could trap thousands of Russian troops on the far side
Its not often you see an NBA player on the court into his 40s, and the 2022-23 season will be no different. Heres a look at the NBAs oldest players this season and in history.
Sex and relationship talk show “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alex Cooper, shot to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts following last week’s debut of Season 2. The premiere episode, released as a video podcast, featured an in-depth interview with Hailey Bieber. After the Season 2 premiere of “Call Her Daddy” on Sept. 28, the […]
Not all who died in Hurricane Ian drowned in the storm surge or collapsed beneath falling trees. One Ian casualty, a man of 71, fell from his roof while installing shutters. Two elderly victims in Sarasota County, Fla., succumbed to failed oxygen machines after losing power. A Volusia County, Fla., man slipped into the canal…
The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Which team will get the victory?
"Obviously I think he's a great player — he's doing a great job with that team," Brady said of Mahomes on Sunday
Rep. Paul Gosar is once again defending one America's most prominent white nationalist, sexist lowlifes.
A Riverside County Department of Animal Services Officer safely removed the young male coyote from the school and released the wild animal in a rural area
An FBI agent was found guilty of sharing confidential information about the agency's investigations in exchange for cash payments and other bribes.
One of the best-known landmarks and tourist spots in Fort Myers is the Thomas Edison and Henry Ford historical site.
Jose Abreu tells the media he wants to play baseball again in 2023.
Underwood and Lynn collaborated in 2021 on "Still Woman Enough"
Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente were refused a marriage license in Duval County unless they brought an interpreter.
The shrimp trawler was on the beach near Williams street and Ocean Boulevard. Watch along as the ship is removed from the Grand Strand beaches.
To put those numbers into perspective, that would mean more than seven cars were stolen every day.
The man who filed the lawsuit alleges that he thought he was getting CBD. In court records, store representatives said the Delta-8 product he bought was well marked.
Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. On Monday, Simmons finally made them for another team.
The Tigers are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC after Saturday.