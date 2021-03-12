Wild population of endangered Mexican wolves keeps growing

  • FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a member of the Mexican gray wolf recovery team carries a wolf captured during an annual census near Alpine, Ariz. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (Mark Davis, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo members of the Mexican gray wolf recovery team draw blood and vaccinate a wolf during an annual survey, in Reserve, N.M. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo members of the Mexican gray wolf recovery team prepare to load a wolf into a helicopter in Reserve, N.M., so it can be released after being processed during an annual survey. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
1 / 4

Endangered Wolves

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·4 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years, with more gains being reported in 2020, U.S. wildlife managers said Friday.

The results of the latest annual survey show there are at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. That marks the fifth straight year that the endangered species has increased its numbers, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Reintroduction of Mexican wolves to the American Southwest began more than two decades ago. The program has pitted environmentalists, rural residents and wildlife managers against one another, prompting many legal challenges over management of the effort. The latest pending case involves a rewrite of the agency's management plan for the animals.

Some of details of the survey done over the winter were included in court filings made this week.

Environmentalists said they were hopeful about the numbers but that the wolves were still in a precarious position.

Bryan Bird, director of the Southwest program for Defenders of Wildlife, said ensuring that wolves and people can coexist will continue to be an essential part of long-term success for the species' recovery. He said he was hopeful the federal government would make wolf recovery more of a priority,

“So, while it is encouraging to see an increase in wolves, limited genetic diversity and high rates of illegal killing continue to slow recovery efforts,” he said. “There is still work to be done to establish a self-sustaining Mexican gray wolf population."

Michael Robinson of the Center for Biological Diversity said more stringent protections are needed for the wolves and more effective releases from captivity into the wild.

Meanwhile, ranchers and rural residents who live in the mountainous regions of southeastern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico where the wolves roam say livestock deaths due to predation continue to escalate as the population grows.

Unlike wolf reintroductions in Yellowstone and the northern United States, wildlife managers in the Southwest are faced with a climate that has encouraged a year-round calving season, meaning conflicts between livestock and wolves are constant rather than just a few months out of the year.

Ranchers contend the wolves are becoming more brazen despite efforts to scare them away using range riders on horseback or flagging along fence lines. The wolf recovery team also uses feeding caches to draw wolves away from cattle.

According to the latest survey, there were 114 wolves in New Mexico and 72 in Arizona, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. In 2019, the wolf recovery team documented a population increase of nearly 25%.

Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator Brady McGee noted that about half of the 124 pups that were born in 2020 survived. The average survival of Mexican wolf pups is around 50%.

“Pup production and recruitment in the wild population is extremely important to the recovery of this species. We are thrilled to see this number continuing to rise,” he said in a statement.

The wolf recovery team also placed 20 captive-born pups into seven wild dens in 2020 as part of a cross-fostering program aimed at boosting the population's genetic diversity. Officials said seven of the pups have since been captured and collared and those efforts to determine how many survived will continue this year.

There also were slightly more packs roaming in 2020 versus the previous year. That includes about 20 breeding pairs that had pups.

The recovery team also documented 29 wolf deaths in 2020. Many of those cases remain under investigation, and officials rarely release many details.

Wildlife managers track the wolves using radio collars that provide timely information about location and behavior that can help with managing the population. Nearly 100 wolves have been outfitted with collars.

Once common throughout the U.S. Southwest and northern Mexico, the Mexican wolf was all but eliminated by the 1970s, prompting the U.S. government to develop a captive breeding program. There are about 350 Mexican wolves in more than 55 zoos and other facilities throughout the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

  • German police crack cold case with DNA found on half-eaten sausage

    Always pack a snack when you’re committing an act of burglary. That’s my advice to you, reader. You should, however, make sure you take any leftovers with you when you flee the scene, lest you suffer the consequences nearly a decade later—like the burglar who was identified via DNA nine years after a break-in thanks to a half-eaten piece of sausage.

  • Emaciated and entangled humpback whale gets help off Hawaii

    A young humpback whale swimming off the Hawaiian island of Maui has been freed of about 100 feet of line entangled in its mouth and flipper. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary coordinated the effort in partnership with local businesses and organizations, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday. “When the flipper came free, the whale sped up, its tail got higher and it started moving better,” said Ed Lyman, the sanctuary’s Natural Resource Management Specialist.

  • Ohio zookeeper injured in cheetah attack

    The victim was taken to a hospital and later released after the attack at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

  • Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the haj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister. Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

  • Heavy rains lead to crippling floods in Hawaii. Scientists warn of more occurrences due to climate change.

    Days of torrential rain have caused catastrophic flooding across Hawaii, which scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.

  • Alan Titchmarsh denounces plan to build 22,000 solar panels on  countryside near his home

    Alan Titchmarsh is fighting plans to erect more than 22,000 solar panels over "pristine" green fields just 15 miles from his home. Although the project has been hailed as a way to reach net zero and avert the climate crisis, he has argued that green spaces should not be sacrificed in favour of green energy, and brownfield should be used instead. The TV gardener, 71, has written to Winchester Council to ask them to stop the scheme and choose a more appropriate site. The Hampshire fields earmarked for the site are in the heartland of Jane Austen's England, a stone's throw from Chawton House, where she wrote her most famous novels. However, the scheme near Alresford could create enough green renewable energy for 9,000 homes. Mr Titchmarsh said the area was "a totally inappropriate site for this scale of solar power installation." He added: "Brownfield sites can be easily developed without affecting public amenities and areas of natural beauty that are valuable for both wildlife and human health and well-being. "We do need to harness natural resources but not when the creation of installations irreparably damages the countryside. Such actions are irresponsible and short sighted."

  • A potential cure for the Twin Cities' most devastating tree killer

    University of Minnesota researchers are a step closer to identifying a potential cure for the metro's biggest tree killer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: A study from the U's Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center identified fungi that could curb the spread of the emerald ash borer beetle, preventing the death of vulnerable ash trees.Lead author Ben Held said in a statement that the findings "opened up new possibilities for managing one of our state’s most devastating tree pests."Why it matters: The invasive species has devastated the Twin Cities since it was first discovered here in 2009 — some estimates project up to 1 in 5 trees are at risk. Right now, the go-to recourse is tree removal.Noticed a trunk in your neighborhood with a green X or circle? It's set to be cut down as part of the city's efforts to control spread. In some cases, trees are being cut down before they can get sick.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why Electric Cars May Soon Flood the U.S. Market

    Consumers eager to buy an electric car may soon have more choices than they ever thought possible. Most automakers are now fully committed to the electric vehicle (EV) market and have recently o...

  • Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

    Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police. The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. “F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021 Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance. Repost:A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building. DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration. The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021 Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest. Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend. DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

  • Spanish police sink drug smugglers’ submarine plans

    Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo. Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol. Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.

  • U.S. condemns China at UN rights forum for abuse of Uighurs, Tibetans

    The United States on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called "crimes against humanity and genocide" in Xinjiang against Muslim Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Alaska next week, is due to raise the treatment of Uighurs, U.S. officials have said. China rejects U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against Uighur and other Muslims in the remote western region, where activists say more than 1 million are held in internment camps.

  • Raul Jimenez wearing protective headgear in Wolves training

    The striker has been sidelined since November with a fractured skull.

  • India Wants to Copy American Vaccines. Biden Shouldn’t Fall For It.

    India's petition to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents would set a dangerous precedent, writes Howard Dean.

  • We Can Now Hear the Sounds of Mars for the First Time

    NASA's rover Perseverance has recorded the first ever sounds from the surface of Mars, including sounds of winds and lasers shot into Martian rocks. The post We Can Now Hear the Sounds of Mars for the First Time appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Regenerative agriculture is the next great ally in fight against climate change

    It seems that every week a new agribusiness, consumer packaged goods company, bank, technology corporation, celebrity or Facebook friend announces support for regenerative agriculture. For those of us who have been working on climate and/or agriculture solutions for the last couple of decades, this is both exciting and worrisome. As a managing partner and founder of DBL Partners, I have specifically sought out companies to invest in that not only have winning business models but also solve the planet’s biggest problems.

  • Etherum is rising faster than Bitcoin – is it a good investment?

    Ethereum is well known in the cryptocurrency world but lacks the star status of Bitcoin among mainstream investors. It is second to Bitcoin in terms of market value, at £145bn compared with Bitcoin’s £750bn, but its price has risen even more quickly this year, up 145pc versus 97pc for Bitcoin. One Ethereum token now costs $1,770 (£1,270) not far off its all-time high of $2,000. But what exactly is it, will its price keep rising, and should investors buy some? What is it? Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, which runs on its own "blockchain", an online ledger which tracks the transfer of information. It was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013, a developer who was just 19 at the time. His vision was for a decentralised payment network, with its own cryptographic currency, that allows anonymous payments to be sent across the internet without the need for a bank or other third party. As the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has inevitably drawn comparisons to it. Its rapid rise has also led to claims of a bubble. But advocates say Ethereum has several advantages over Bitcoin that make it more useful. The first is that Ethereum allows for "blocks", the records of cryptocurrency transactions, that can be created much more quickly than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has been more widely adopted by online retailers and even some physical stores, Ethereum's fans believe its efficiency makes it better for transactions, rather than storing value. But the major advantage of Ethereum is that the technology allows for third party applications, not just the currency, to run on the network. Bitcoin's appeal lies in money that is not controlled by any one party and does not have to run through a central server, but Ethereum allows not just money, but all sorts of other things to run on the network. Storing files on a cloud storage service like Dropbox means the user is trusting Dropbox to take care of it, but on a decentralised storage network, they are placing their faith in fellow users who have an interest in maintaining it. A number of apps are being built on Ethereum, and the network is also being used by start-ups to raise money with initial coin offerings, which exchange Ethereum or other currencies for special "tokens" that grant access to a service.

  • Cam Newton's return doesn't solve Patriots' post-Tom Brady problem, but it may turn out better than Year 1

    We get another year of the Bill and Cam show. What it's capable of producing on the football field is a big question.

  • Zookeeper injured after being attacked by a cheetah at the Columbus Zoo

    A zookeeper was released from the hospital after being attacked by a Isabelle the cheetah at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

  • 3-Round mock draft brings Cowboys weaponry, defense system upgrades

    With free agency on the doorstep and the Cowboys looking to fill multiple needs, what could their draft strategy look like?

  • House votes to expand gun background checks

    The House voted 227-203 Thursday to pass a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchasers. Within hours, the chamber voted 219-210 on a second background check bill to close the "Charleston loophole," which allowed Dylann Roof to buy a firearm used to kill nine people at a Black church in 2015.Why it matters: Overhauling the nation's gun control laws is a priority for Democrats and the Biden administration, but the bill is unlikely to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, where Republicans oppose attempts to curtail gun rights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The first bill (H.R. 8) became the first gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years after it was first passed by the House in 2019, following a wave of youth-led activism in the wake of the Parkland shooting. It was never taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.The bill would prohibit anyone who is not a licensed firearms importer, manufacturer or dealer from transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person without a background check.It exempts gifts from relatives and transfers for hunting, target shooting and self-defense.Eight Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting for the bill.The second bill (H.R. 1446), introduced by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, increases the review period of the initial background check from three to 10 days.White supremacist Dylann Roof was able to purchase a gun, despite a criminal conviction, because of a clerical error that caused the FBI's background check to take longer than three days."A large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks. This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives," Clyburn said in a statement.The big picture: The U.S. gun violence epidemic has grown since the pandemic began, NBC News reports.Gun violence and gun crime rose dramatically in 2020, with over 19,000 people killed in shootings and firearm-related incidents, per the Gun Violence Archive.May 2020 saw the highest number (59) of mass shootings of any month since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shooting data in 2013, the nonprofit said last year. The bottom line: "We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” Biden said in February while marking the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting. "The time to act is now."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.